AsiaPac Unveils Four AI SaaS Platforms to Transform Omnichannel Marketing in Asia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2025 - AsiaPac Net Media Limited (AsiaPac), a pioneer in AI-driven omnichannel digital marketing technology across the Asia-Pacific region, is proud to announce the launch of four innovative AI SaaS platforms under its subsidiary, AdTechinno. These platforms—OptAdEasy, KOOLER AI, Kolsify, and APHub—empower global brands with intelligent, data-driven solutions that enhance the impact and effectiveness of cross-border marketing.

Comprehensive AI SaaS Digital Marketing Toolset:

--> OptAdEasy: A unified ad management platform for seamless campaigns across Meta and Google Ads. Its features include ad optimization, competitors’ ad analysis and AI-generated banners, allowing marketers to deploy campaigns with maximum quality reach with minimal budget waste.

--> KOOLER AI: A KOL management platform that leverages deep analytics to identify optimal KOL matches from 200,000+ KOLs spanning 10 Asian markets and 8 social platforms. Besides KOL discovery, it provides KOL performance metrics and insights into 1000+ top brands.

--> Kolsify: A next-generation platform for creating customizable avatars and content. Harnessing advanced Face Fusion technology, marketers, influencers, and individuals can generate both photorealistic and cartoon-style avatars, enabling seamless face swaps into images and videos.

--> APHub: A programmatic DSP that integrates global and local ad exchanges, delivering premium online and pDOOH ad placements worldwide. With access to third-party audience data and diverse creative formats, APHub empowers advertisers to execute precisely targeted and effective, borderless campaigns.

Cross-Border Inbound and Outbound Marketing Fueled By Omnichannel Excellence

Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, AsiaPac delivers integrated solutions that enable the seamless execution of omnichannel marketing strategies across global markets. With a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, AsiaPac serves as a strategic bridge between local and international markets—helping brands maintain global consistency while dynamically adapting to regional nuances. It is committed to continuously leveraging scalable, performance-driven intelligence to keep brands ahead in an ever-evolving global marketplace.

About AsiaPac Net Media Limited

AsiaPac is a leading AI-driven omnichannel digital marketing technology company with a strategic presence across 11 Asia-Pacific markets with 14 local offices spanning Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

With AdTechinno’s proprietary tech and deep local expertise, it serves 5,000+ global brands across industries, offering data-driven solutions that unify online and offline campaigns for measurable growth and strategic market impact.