Backbase and Synpulse partner to accelerate banking transformation across APAC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - Backbase, the leader in engagement banking, today announced a strategic partnership with Synpulse, a premier financial services consulting firm, to accelerate digital transformation for banks across Asia-Pacific.

A unified approach to digital transformation

The partnership provides banks with a comprehensive transformation approach that includes strategy consulting, tailored platform solutions, and localized implementation services. By combining Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform with Synpulse’s deep regional expertise, financial institutions can confidently pivot toward customer-centricity while addressing specific market needs.

“This partnership strengthens our ecosystem and ensures banks have both the architecture and specialized expertise needed to accelerate their digital transformation,“ said Riddhi Dutta, Vice President, ASEAN & South Asia at Backbase. “Synpulse’s proven financial services expertise and understanding of regional markets make them an ideal partner to help banks deliver exceptional customer experiences across all touchpoints.”

“Our combined strengths will enable banks to unlock new growth opportunities and achieve digital transformation goals more effectively,“ said Yash Shah, Partner at Synpulse. “Together, we provide financial institutions with the guidance and implementation capabilities needed to execute large-scale transformations with confidence.”

A partnership for banking growth in Asia

The partnership aims to deliver three key advantages for financial institutions in APAC:

Enhanced business outcomes: Comprehensive consulting and platform integration services to improve customer acquisition, increase share of wallet, and reduce operational costs

Localized expertise: On-ground teams delivering market-specific insights, cultural fluency and technical implementation

Full-spectrum banking: Addressing a wide range of banking needs spanning retail, SME, and wealth management

Backbase’s platform, already powering over 150 financial institutions globally, including APAC leaders such as BDO Unibank (Philippines), HDFC Bank (India), and Techcombank (Vietnam), enables banks to unify business lines and modernize around customer needs without vendor lock-in. The company plans to expand its regional footprint to Hong Kong this year.

https://www.backbase.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/backbase/