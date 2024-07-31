Beyond VinFast: Vingroup’s extensive business portfolio

HANOI, VIETNAM - 31 July 2024 - Vingroup, the Vietnamese conglomerate built from the ground up, has spent three decades forging its own path. Today, the Group boasts 17 P&Ls, three affiliated enterprises, and various fundations with a workforce of over 133,000 employees. Its reach extends across Vietnam, with operations in all 63 provinces and cities, and into international markets on multiple continents.

Vingroup operates across three core sectors: technology-industry, trade & services, and social enterprise.

In the technology - industry sector, VinFast is redefining mobility with a diverse range of cutting-edge vehicles. From its eight electric car models to its electric buses, e-scooters, and bicycles, the company offers a comprehensive ecosystem for sustainable transportation. Having expanded its manufacturing footprint to the United States, India, and Indonesia, VinFast is poised to dominate the global EV market.

In the commercial - services sector, Vinhomes stands as Vietnam’s premier real estate brand. The developer’s projects across the country offer residents unparalleled luxury, complete with modern infrastructure and top-tier amenities. From Ocean City, a global model of sustainable living, to Vinhomes Royal Island, a world-class living space featuring a high-end ecosystem of amenities, the company has redefined the concept of upscale living.

Also making a mark on the international market is Vinpearl, Vietnam’s leading brand in tourism and resorts, and VinWonders, Vietnam’s premier brand in entertainment. Beyond their luxury resorts and entertainment complexes, Vinpearl and VinWonders have played a pivotal role in elevating Vietnam’s international tourism standing through a series of large-scale events.

Also in the commercial - services sector, Vincom Retail, founded by the Group, is Vietnam’s leading retail real estate developer and operator. With a presence in 47 provinces and cities, Vincom Retail is at the forefront of shaping Vietnam’s consumer landscape.

Besides, Vingroup’s healthcare and education arms are experiencing rapid growth. Renowned for its world-class facilities, expert physicians, and patient-centric care, Vinmec - the Group’s healthcare network - is attracting both domestic and international consumers.

In the field of education, Vinschool has opened six new campuses this year, expanding access to its high-quality education. With 13 campuses accredited by the Council of International Schools, Vinschool has solidified its position as a leading educational institution in Vietnam. Meanwhile, VinUni has achieved another milestone with its first graduating class.

Vingroup has rapidly expanded its footprint across multiple sectors. In the public transportation sector, GSM has rapidly expanded its operations to nearly 50 provinces and cities nationwide within just one year. VinBus has transported nearly 80 million passengers on eco-friendly routes, significantly reducing urban carbon emissions.

The Group’s technology companies are making waves both domestically and internationally. Its expertise in big data, AI, and cybersecurity is driving innovation across various industries, including healthcare and automotive.

Vingroup’s dedication to social impact is underscored by its extensive philanthropic work. The VinFuture Prize, an international science award, has seen a remarkable surge in global interest.

Meanwhile, The Kind Heart Foundation, For Green Future Foundation, VinIF, the 1,100 Vingroup Science and Technology Scholarship Program, and VinUni scholarships continue to diligently serve the community and drive development. To date, the total amount of charitable contributions and sponsorships has reached over 27,000 billion VND (approximately 1.07 billion USD).

