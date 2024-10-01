Castify.ai and The Manila Times Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Reach Across Major CTV and Mobile Platforms

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - 1 October 2024 - Castify.ai, a leading CTV content distribution & monetization platform, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with The Manila Times, the Philippines’ oldest and most trusted national daily newspaper. This collaboration marks Castify.ai’s official entry into the Asian market, promising a significant boost to The Manila Times’ digital presence.

Castify.ai’s Tailored CTV Applications: As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Castify.ai has developed tailored Connected TV (CTV) applications for The Manila Times across major platforms including Roku, Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Additionally, a mobile application has been created to ensure that The Manila Times’ esteemed content is accessible to readers and viewers on the go. This expansion will enable The Manila Times to reach a broader audience, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of its high-quality journalism.

A Major Win for The Manila Times’ Readers and Viewers: This partnership brings an exciting new chapter for The Manila Times’ audience, who will now be able to consume their favorite content seamlessly on a variety of devices. Whether on a smart TV, streaming device, or mobile phone, users can stay informed with The Manila Times’ comprehensive news coverage, anytime and anywhere.