CDNetworks Named a Key WAF & Cloud Security Provider in ITR’s 2025 Japan Cyber Security Market Report

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the key WAF & Cloud Security providers in Japan’s cybersecurity market, according to the ITR Market View: Cyber Security Solutions Market 2025, a market survey report published by ITR Corporation, Japan’s leading IT market research authority.

This acknowledgment reinforces CDNetworks’ strong position in Japan’s cloud security landscape and underscores the trust that local enterprises place in its ability to deliver comprehensive, tailored security solutions amid an increasingly complex threat environment.

“As Japanese enterprises look to strengthen their network security posture, many struggle with limited in-house expertise,“ said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. “This makes having a trusted partner—one with decades of experience and intelligent, easy-to-operate solutions—more critical than ever to simplify operations and mitigate risk. We’re honored that ITR has recognized our commitment by naming us a key WAF and Cloud Security provider in Japan.”

CDNetworks’ flagship solution, Cloud Security 2.0, integrates advanced AI and machine learning with a cloud-native architecture, delivering multi-layered protection through DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Bot Management, and API Security—all unified on a single platform. These core capabilities are powerfully enhanced by an AI Engine that continuously analyzes traffic, identifies anomalies, and autonomously adapts to defend against emerging threats, helping enterprises stay ahead of attackers.

To learn more about CDNetworks’ Cloud Security 2.0, please visit here.

