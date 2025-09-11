Commerce Dot Com Wins Double Honours At PIKOM Digital Excellence Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2025 - Commerce Dot Com Sdn Bhd (CDC) has achieved a remarkable double victory at the PIKOM Digital Excellence Awards 2025 (PDEA), winning recognition for both its transformative digital solutions and its commitment to cybersecurity. The company was awarded the Outstanding Digital Transformation Project (Corporate Category) which was received by Ministry of Finance (MOF) for its flagship platform, ePerolehan, as well as the coveted Cybersecurity Award.

The ePerolehan system, Malaysia’s official electronic procurement platform under the custodian of MOF, has been at the heart of the nation’s digitalisation journey since its launch in 2000. Over the past 25 years, it has evolved from a pioneer government electronic procurement initiative into a benchmark for large-scale IT transformation, reshaping how government procurement is managed and delivered. Today, ePerolehan connects thousands of suppliers with government agencies, enabling greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability across the public sector.

Winning the Outstanding Digital Transformation Project Award affirms ePerolehan’s pivotal role in advancing Malaysia’s knowledge-based economy through continuous innovation, effective change management, and strong stakeholder engagement. The Cybersecurity Award further underscores CDC’s commitment to resilience, with ePerolehan built on security-by-design principles that safeguard sensitive data and critical infrastructure. In today’s climate of growing cyber threats, these dual recognitions highlight ePerolehan’s enduring impact as a national platform that delivers innovation, reliability, and long-term socio-economic value.

“Digital transformation and cybersecurity are inseparable. Winning both awards is a reminder of our responsibility to lead with innovation while safeguarding trust. Our journey with ePerolehan is far from over – we are committed to building platforms that are future-ready and continue to serve with transparency and resilience.” said Syed Azmin Syed Nor, Executive Chairman of CDC.

The dual awards reflect CDC’s vision that true digital transformation must go hand in hand with robust cybersecurity. By combining cutting-edge innovation with uncompromising standards of trust, CDC has built a platform that supports government, empowers businesses, and benefits citizens nationwide.