SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 – Crystal Learning Pte. Ltd. and Lingo School of Knowledge are pleased to announce the streamlining of their combined language offerings following their recent merger. This strategic decision will create a more focused and efficient portfolio, enabling regular class openings, greater operational synergy, and more opportunities for students to start their language learning journeys.

Under this new structure, each language will now be offered by a single school, allowing Crystal Learning and Lingo to achieve the critical mass necessary for frequent class start dates. This ensures greater flexibility and convenience for new students while maintaining small-group classes with a maximum of eight students—whether in-person at the Orchard centre, online, or in hybrid mode.

Key Changes to the Language Portfolio:

1. Languages offered exclusively by Lingo School of Knowledge:

-> Vietnamese (previously under Vietnoi)

-> Indonesian (previously under IndoSlang)

-> Thai (previously under Sawadee)

-> Japanese (previously under Taiyo)

-> Malay (previously offered by both schools)

2. Languages offered exclusively by Crystal Learning’s specialist schools:

-> Korean: Hana Korean

-> Mandarin: Yi Mandarin

-> English: English Express

Moving forward, students interested in Korean, Mandarin, or English will be referred to the respective specialist schools under the Crystal Learning umbrella.

Commitment to Quality and Continuity

The streamlining will not affect current teaching arrangements, and no changes will be made to the team of experienced teachers. Students will continue to enjoy personalized attention in small group settings, a hallmark of both Crystal Learning and Lingo.

Alex Lim, Centre Director at Crystal Learning, shared, “By combining our strengths and focusing on a unified portfolio, we can offer students more frequent opportunities to start classes while maintaining our commitment to high-quality, small group teaching. Whether you’re learning Vietnamese, Mandarin, Korean or any of the other languages we teach, our goal is to make language learning more accessible and impactful.”

With many aspiring learners making New Year’s resolutions to pick up a new language, this streamlined offering ensures a variety of languages are accessible, structured, and flexible to meet the needs of individuals and professionals alike.

