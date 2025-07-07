DFI Retail Group to Announce 2025 Half-year Financial Results and Host Analyst Presentation Live Webcast

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 July 2025 - DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited will announce its 2025 half-year Results after market close on 22 July 2025, followed by an analyst presentation live webcast on 23 July 2025.

Date: Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Time: 09:30 - 10:30 am (Hong Kong Time)

Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and Mr. Tom van der Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer

Kindly RSVP by completing the form on or before Tuesday, 18 July 2025.

To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the presentation will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group’s website.

Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the ‘Group’) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to “Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments”. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and exceptional service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates and joint ventures, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings, and restaurants.