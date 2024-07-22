Earn an SBS Proficiency Certificate in Authentic Korean Beauty Techniques with Expert Instructor Vivian Yuen, Combining Online Theory and Hands-On Practice.

HONG KONG SAR - 22 July 2024 - Hong Kong’s Only Beauty Course in Collaboration with SBS Beauty Academy Busan in Korea Lands in Hong Kong – Korea views beauty as a professional academic discipline, offering university courses, master’s and doctoral programs. Unlike Hong Kong, obtaining a license is mandatory for practice in Korea. If you are planning to start a business, want to learn a skill for your side hustle, or aspire to join the genuine Korean beauty industry, you no longer need to travel to Korea for further studies. This July, SBS Beauty Academy Busan and the Korean IBPA International Beauty Professionals Validation Association are launching their first Skin Management Entrepreneurship Course in Hong Kong. The course is taught by Vivian Yuen, SBS Beauty Academy Busan Hong Kong Instructor and President of the Hong Kong Branch of the Korean IBPA International Beauty Professionals Validation Association. It is the only SBS beauty regular course taught in Cantonese, including Korean online theory classes and Hong Kong offline practical sessions. Even without knowing Korean, you can learn professional knowledge of skin management and the most authentic Korean beauty. Upon completion of the course hours and passing the SBS Beauty Academy Busan assessment, you will receive a Proficiency Certificate issued by SBS Beauty Academy Busan.

The first Skin Management Entrepreneurship Course launched by SBS Beauty Academy Busan in Korea is suitable for beginners. It is customized based on the Korean national assessment system. The course will teach authentic Korean national skin qualification techniques and negotiation skills. Korean online theory classes and Hong Kong offline practical sessions allow students to quickly master skills and provide overseas study and competition opportunities in Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and other regions. Outstanding performers will have local or overseas job opportunities or join the teaching team to teach in Hong Kong or overseas. After the course, the latest popular Korean skin management courses will be continuously updated, and regular online connection with local Korean advanced courses will be provided. The course collaborates with over 20 Korean and Japanese local brands, including exclusive brands in Hong Kong, enhancing the uniqueness of students. The course will cover Korean beauty trends, the latest skin management techniques, professional skin analysis, personalized skincare solutions, and professional knowledge of efficient Korean beauty product applications.

Instructor Vivian Yuen shares, “Students studying regular beauty courses in Korea need to invest at least three months of time and money to live and study there. Without knowing Korean, some academies will not recruit students who do not know Korean, or they need to pay for translation services. This time, SBS Beauty Academy Busan is launching a course in Hong Kong to solve the geographical and language problems for students, allowing more people to learn and understand authentic Korean beauty. We hope to enhance the professionalism of the Hong Kong beauty industry through this course.”

Chief Representative of Busan Metropolitan City Government Hong Kong Exchange Center Provides Medical Tourism Services Between Hong Kong and Korea

The Korean government has been promoting Korean beauty culture to the world, establishing exchange centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London, Vancouver, and other places. Vivian Yuen has partnered with the Busan Metropolitan City Government to become the Chief Representative of the Hong Kong Exchange Center, promoting beauty and health culture for Busan and assisting Hong Kong tourists with beauty and health-related appointments in Korea. Busan’s medical tourism program is currently underway, offering services including airport shuttle services, free medical translation accompaniment, and assistance with booking hospitals accredited by the Busan Metropolitan City Government to receive foreigners. Unlike ordinary intermediaries, the exchange center provides these services as part of the Busan Metropolitan City Government’s promotion plan, requiring application through Vivian’s department, ensuring safety and peace of mind. In addition, there are irregular promotional activities, including concerts, workshops, and more. In 2023, Vivian Yuen was selected as one of ten foreigners to have lunch with the Mayor of Busan to discuss promoting Busan’s medical tourism program.

Vivian Yuen Studio

Address：Room A,4/F,Po Fung Building,34 HaipHong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, KLN

Tel：6141 4194

Business Hours: Mon to Sun 10am – 8pm