From Indonesia to Global Recognition: CUHK Biomedical Engineering Student’s Journey of Excellence

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2025 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)’s continues to demonstrate its strength in nurturing global talent, as evidenced by the accomplishments of Michelle LEE, a third-year undergraduate student major in Biomedical Engineering (BMEGN) from Indonesia.

Michelle’s team achieved distinction at the prestigious iGEM Grand Jamboree 2024 in Paris, securing a Gold Medal for their project “ResiSense” and earning a nomination for Best Education in the Undergraduate category. “Participating in the iGEM Grand Jamboree marked my first European experience. The achievement exceeded our expectations and validated our year-long dedication to the project,“ Michelle reflects.



Research Portfolio

Michelle’s academic journey encompasses significant research experience across multiple disciplines. Her portfolio includes a summer internship with Belun Technology Company Limited at the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park, research in optogenetics under Professor Duan Liting’s supervision, and an ongoing research internship in Professor Jonathan Choi’s nanomedicine laboratory.

Academic Excellence

The CUHK Biomedical Engineering programme offers a comprehensive curriculum integrating multiple disciplines. “The programme’s interdisciplinary approach, combining biological sciences, engineering principles, and hands-on project experience, provides an excellent foundation for innovation in medical technology,“ notes Michelle, who recently presented her research findings at TEDxCUHK.