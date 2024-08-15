From Malaysia to Hong Kong’s Financial Hub: CUHK Graduate Abigail Yap Blazes Trail in Actuarial Excellence

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of Abigail Yap, a recent graduate from Malaysia who has exemplified academic excellence and professional promise in the field of Insurance, Financial and Actuarial Analysis.

Abigail, who graduated in the Class of 2023, chose CUHK for its esteemed reputation and the vibrant financial landscape of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong presented an alluring prospect, particularly for those with an interest in the financial sector,“ Abigail explained. Her decision was further solidified by CUHK’s welcoming community and the university admission scholarship she received.

Outstanding Achievements: A Record of Excellence

Abigail chose to study the Insurance, Financial and Actuarial Analysis (IFAAB) programme because it aims to equip students with a unique combination of technical skills, insurance expertise, financial acumen, and essential soft skills - a veritable arsenal to excel in whichever career path one may choose. During her time at CUHK, Abigail distinguished herself through numerous achievements:

- Finalist in the City Innovation and Technology (I&T) Grand Challenge

- 1st Runner Up in the International Student Summit 2021

- Top 10 Finalist in the Venture Capital on Campus (VCOC) Case Competition 2020

- 2nd Runner Up in the Melco and Amazon Web Services Student Challenge Case Competition

Abigail’s academic journey was complemented by four internships, including positions at Sun Life Malaysia, Allianz Life Malaysia, AIA Group Hong Kong, and FWD Group. These experiences provided her with invaluable industry exposure and practical skills.

Future Aspirations: Building on CUHK’s Foundation

Reflecting on her time at CUHK, Abigail praised the dedication of her professors in the IFAAB programme. “The professors consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to student support, graciously offering guidance, clarification, and encouragement whenever needed,“ she noted, emphasizing the high-quality curriculum designed to help students progress in their actuarial careers.

Looking ahead, Abigail plans to leverage her CUHK education to advance her career in Hong Kong’s dynamic financial sector before exploring opportunities globally. She remains connected to the university community, planning to participate in the Oxfam Trailwalker 2024 with fellow CUHK alumni.

“Ultimately, the seamless integration of CUHK’s world-class academic offerings and Hong Kong’s status as a global economic powerhouse create a synergistic ecosystem primed to catapult Malaysian students towards their aspirations,“ she concluded.

Abigail’s journey underscores CUHK’s commitment to nurturing global talent and providing a springboard for international students to launch successful careers in Asia’s world city and beyond.