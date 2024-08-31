Teen drowns during outing to Pecah Batu Waterfall

IPOH: The joy of a group of teenagers on an outing at the Pecah Batu Waterfall near Trong turned to tragedy this afternoon when one of them drowned.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Operations Division, assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim was identified as Muhammad Aqif Mikhail Ali Arafat, 15.

He said a distress call was received at 5.25 pm, and six personnel from the Trong Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene five minutes later.

“The victim had already been pulled out of the water by members of the public before the rescue team arrived. They tried to resuscitate the boy through CPR, but there was no response,” he said in a statement tonight.

Sabarodzi said the boy was pronounced dead by a Ministry of Health medical officer at the scene.