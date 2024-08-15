Galaxy Macau Announces Event Partnership with UFC® UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU Returns After a Decade on November 23

The event partnership signing ceremony is attended by Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group(second from right); Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia(second from left); Leanne Chu, Vice President of UFC Business Operations(first from left) and Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from right).

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - Galaxy Macau is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization. Together, they will host the UFC® Fight Night Macau on November 23, 2024 at the Galaxy Arena, Macau’s new cultural and entertainment landmark. This top-tier global MMA event marks UFC’s return to Macau after a decade, making it a major sporting highlight for Macau and Greater China this year. The event partnership signing ceremony is attended by Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group(second from right); Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia(second from left); Leanne Chu, Vice President of UFC Business Operations(first from left) and Jeffrey Jiang, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Services, Galaxy Entertainment Group(first from right). Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer–Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia met at the Galaxy International Convention Center to formally sign the event agreement and announce the date and location of UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU. Under the theme of “Tourism + Sports,“ this collaboration aims to enhance Macau’s reputation as a “City of Sports”, attracting sports enthusiasts from around the world to this ideal travel destination.

Kevin Kelley welcomed UFC event back to Macau after 10 years, highlighting it as prestigious addition to Galaxy Macau’s growing portfolio of international sports events which includes the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao 2024 and The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 Macao. The state-of-the-art equipment and amenities of the Galaxy Arena, combined with Galaxy Macau’s “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, promise to elevate the event’s thrilling experience and further boost Macau’s sports development. Since entering Asia in 2010, Macau has been a stronghold for UFC. The city hosted three Fight Nights in 2012 and 2014. This upcoming event marks UFC’s return to Greater China after four years. Kevin Chang expressed his excitement, stating, “We are ecstatic to be back at this incredible destination city. Our last UFC event here was a decade ago in 2014, and since then, our brand has grown by leaps and bounds. We are proud to partner with Galaxy Macau and can’t wait to put on an electrifying show at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena to the delight of fans across the region.”