GSM officially launches Green GSM – The first electric taxi brand in the Philippines

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 -Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) today officially launched Green GSM, the first all-electric taxi service in the Philippines. The launch marks GSM’s entry into fourth international markets, following Vietnam, Laos, and Indonesia, and represents a significant milestone in the company’s “Go Green Global” strategy to advance sustainable mobility worldwide.

The grand launch took place at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City, attended by H.E Ma. Cristina A. Roque – Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Mr. Vivencio Bringas Dizon – Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Mr. Frederick D. Go - Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, Mr. Teofilo E. Guadiz III - Chairman of Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Madame Joy Belmonte - Quezon City Mayor, H.E Mr. Lai Thai Binh - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to the Philippines, and nearly 100 strategic partners across sectors including banking, transportation, energy, retail, and technology.

Green GSM will begin operations in 10 of the 16 cities and districts that make up Metro Manila – the Philippines’ political, economic, and cultural heartland, home to over 13 million people. The service will operate an exclusive fleet of VinFast Nerio Green electric vehicles, offering smooth, quiet rides and zero emissions.

The fleet’s signature cyan color, blending green (symbolizing sustainability) and blue (representing innovation), embodies Green GSM’s vision of a modern lifestyle that respects and protects the planet.

With Green GSM, every ride goes beyond just getting from point A to B — it’s a conscious choice for a greener tomorrow. By choosing electric mobility, riders actively contribute to reducing carbon emissions, air pollution, and noise, all while enjoying a premium, future-ready transport solution.