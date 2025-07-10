Health2Sync and Novo Nordisk Pharma Korea, Ltd. Launch Smart Cap Mallya® for FlexTouch® Insulin Pens Integration in South Korea, Enhancing insulin administration via Digital Diabetes Care

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2025 - Health2Sync, Asia’s leading digital chronic disease management platform, announced the successful integration of Smart Cap Mallya® for FlexTouch® Insulin Pens data into SugarGenie, its Korean-market diabetes management app. Mallya® enables automatic recording of insulin injection details. This data can be synced directly into a patient’s digital health record and shared with healthcare providers via SugarGenie, HealthSync’s solution in Korea.

This innovation comes at a critical moment. Managing insulin administration records is a challenging task for both diabetes patients and healthcare professionals. In fact, a multinational survey of diabetes patients receiving insulin treatment and physicians treating diabetes patients found that 27.6% of patients experience difficulty administering insulin at the prescribed time or with meals. In the same study, 54.5% of physicians reported that their patients experience difficulty administering insulin at the prescribed time or with meals.

Mallya®, when paired with Health2Sync’s connected ecosystem, significantly lowers this burden. Patients using FlexTouch® insulin pens can now have their dosage, time, and frequency data recorded and visualized in real time within the SugarGenie app.

“This integration is connecting yet another integral part in digital diabetes care,“ said Ed Deng, CEO and Co-founder of Health2Sync. “By connecting the data of Mallya® to SugarGenie, we’re improving accuracy in insulin tracking and expanding the depth of data available to patients and care teams. Our platform enables insulin logs to be viewed alongside blood glucose, meals, and physical activity, offering a full circle understanding of each patient’s health context.”

Deng continued: “For healthcare professionals, this means faster, smarter decisions. Our care provider portal lets clinicians view real-time patient data We’re turning disconnected data points into a unified, actionable picture of care, without placing additional burden on patients.”

SugarGenie’s integration with Mallya® supports remote care models and automated record-keeping—an increasingly critical combination for long-term chronic condition management in South Korea. With its clean interface, real-time sync, and care team dashboard, SugarGenie is a key digital infrastructure in Korea’s diabetes treatment landscape.

“Digital healthcare has become a key tool in enhancing the efficiency and convenience of diabetes treatment,“ said Kasper Roseeuw Poulsen, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Korea, Ltd.. “For over a century, Novo Nordisk has supported patients through holistic solutions, and our collaboration with Health2Sync is also a continuation of that commitment. We hope this strategic collaboration will help create a more systematic and efficient treatment environment for both patients and healthcare professionals in Korea.”

https://www.health2sync.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/health2sync/

Hashtag: #health2sync #diabetesmanagement #digitaltherapeutis #digitalhealth

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.