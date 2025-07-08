HeySara Expands its Regional Footprint with the Acquisition of ILS (Hong Kong)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2025 - HeySara (www.heysara.sg), one of Singapore’s fastest-growing corporate service providers, is pleased to announce its successful acquisition of ILS (Hong Kong), a reputable provider of corporate services and fiduciary solutions in Hong Kong and the Greater China region. Prior to the acquisition, ILS (Hong Kong) was a part of the ILS World Group.

This milestone marks a valuable and meaningful step in HeySara’s regional journey, bringing the company’s presence into the vibrant city of Hong Kong! With the integration of ILS (Hong Kong), HeySara strengthens its ability to deliver professional, responsive, and client-focused Corporate & Fiduciary Services across key jurisdictions, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Mainland China, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), and the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Ng Su Kai, Founder of HeySara, shared his thoughts on this exciting development:

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome ILS (Hong Kong) to the HeySara family. This represents a significant step in our regional expansion journey. With our growing footprint across Greater China, we’re better positioned than ever to support our global clients with broader, smarter, and faster corporate service solutions.”

With this acquisition, HeySara now proudly serves more than 2,600 clients worldwide — a reflection of its commitment to making cross-border business setup and growth simpler, smoother, and more human. This partnership is not just about expansion — it’s about unlocking new possibilities, creating meaningful connections, and building a brighter future together.

Hashtag: #HeySara

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.