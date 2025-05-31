Hong Kong-headquartered International Mediation Body Established

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2025 - International mediation marked a significant milestone yesterday (May 30) with the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed). The IOMed, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, is the world’s first inter-governmental international legal organisation devoted to the use of mediation in resolving international disputes.

More than 80 countries and about 20 international organisations, including the United Nations, sent senior representatives to Hong Kong to witness the Signing Ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation. Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, attended the Signing Ceremony and was the first to sign the Convention on behalf of China. Altogether, 33 countries signed the Convention on-site, making them the founding members of the IOMed.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Wang said that as an innovative step in international rule of law, the IOMed has great significance in the history of international relations. The IOMed will be headquartered in Hong Kong, whose handover is itself a success story of peaceful settlement of international disputes. He added that the success of the “one country, two systems” principle has created brighter prospects for prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), John Lee, thanked the Central Government for its staunch support of Hong Kong, and the international community for placing their trust and confidence in the city.

“The IOMed will provide a pathway for countries – regardless of culture, language and legal system – to resolve international disputes based on mutual respect and understanding,“ Mr Lee said. “This is increasingly important amid mounting geopolitical tensions.”

Mr Lee underscored that the IOMed reflected a shared confidence in mediation as a peaceful means to maintain international peace and security, as stipulated in the Charter of the United Nations.