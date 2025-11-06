$!Hong Kong Hosts World’s Largest ISSCR Stem Cell Gathering for the First Time

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2025 - Reputed to be a leading research and development (R&D) hub for medical sciences, Hong Kong hosts the world’s largest and most significant gathering of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, the International Society of Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting. The event is brought to Hong Kong for the first time, thanks to the joint effort of three local universities – The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, which are appointed organisations under the Hong Kong Convention Ambassador (HKCA) programme of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

The four-day meeting held on June 11-14 gathers more than 2,400 local and international experts in stem cell research and regenerative medicine from 58 countries and regions, from Asia to North America, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Mainland China. Pioneers share the latest advances in the field, with topics spanning the field of regenerative medicine including topics such as advances in cell therapies, fundamental discoveries, understanding disease processes and more.

Dr Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said, “The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) is a globally leading organisation in medical sciences and research, and its annual meeting is one of the world’s most significant international academic conventions in medical science. Hong Kong is the first city chosen to host this annual event in Asia after a 13-year hiatus, underscoring the city’s status as the ‘World’s Meeting Place’. I am grateful for the active participation of the Hong Kong Convention Ambassadors from the three local universities, who leveraged their influence and network during the bidding for the host of the event to make the event come true. We are also delighted to see that more professionals from a wider range of expertise are joining HKTB’s league of Convention Ambassadors, and we believe their participation can help identify and contribute to the staging of more significant international events in Hong Kong.”

Valentina Greco, ISSCR President, remarked, “Hosting ISSCR 2025 in Hong Kong marks a defining moment for global stem cell science. As a vibrant research hub at the crossroads of Asia and the world, Hong Kong offers an ideal setting to connect diverse scientific communities, spark new collaborations, and accelerate innovation. The ISSCR is deeply grateful to the city of Hong Kong and to our generous co-sponsors – the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology – for their support and commitment to bringing The Global Stem Cell Event to this beautiful city. With the unwavering support of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, these three leading universities, and inspired leadership from our 2025 Annual Meeting Program Committee, this meeting exemplifies the power of partnership and shared vision. We are proud to return to Asia for the first time in more than a decade at a time when our collective progress in stem cell research and regenerative medicine and to advancing therapies that have life altering impact on patients depends on the exchange of bold ideas across borders.”

The extensive programme features plenary sessions, concurrent tracks, poster presentations, and networking opportunities. Contributing to the success of the event, the HKTB has provided comprehensive support, from arranging reconnaissance to venue sourcing, bid proposal, network support and more.

Hong Kong Convention Ambassador Programme Aligns a Record Lineup of 180 Industry Leaders