Hong Kong’s 2025-26 Budget Advances Innovation and Technology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2025 - Driving innovation and technology was a key focus of Hong Kong SAR’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s 2025-26 Budget. Identifying Artificial Intelligence (AI) as being at its core, Mr Chan said Hong Kong would leverage its competitive edge under the “one country, two systems” principle to become an international exchange and co-operation hub for the AI industry.

“Through frontier research and real-world application, we will endeavour to develop AI as a core industry and empower traditional industries in their upgrading and transformation,“ he said.

Financial Support

As the latest effort, the Financial Secretary set aside HK$1 billion for the establishment of the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute, to spearhead and support Hong Kong’s innovative R&D as well as industrial application of AI.

In terms of fund-raising for tech enterprises, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited is taking forward the establishment of a dedicated “technology enterprises channel” (TECH) to facilitate the relevant companies in preparing for listing applications, Mr Chan said.

To foster smart manufacturing, the Financial Secretary set aside HK$100 million for the planned launch of the two-year Pilot Manufacturing and Production Line Upgrade Support Scheme (Manufacturing+) this year. Under Manufacturing+, the Government would provide funding of up to HK$250,000 each on a one-to-two matching basis to enterprises operating production lines in Hong Kong to support their formulation of smart production strategies and introduction of advanced technologies into existing production lines.