HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - To attract high-yield visitors to Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) constantly promotes the development of Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism through elevating business travellers’ experience in Hong Kong, reinforcing the city’s position as the “World’s Meeting Place”. In line with this mission, and with the vision of the newly released “Development Blueprint for Hong Kong Tourism Industry 2.0”, Hong Kong’s “spirit of hospitality” was amply demonstrated for about 100 guests of Asia Financial Forum (AFF), the city’s flagship financial event that is the first in the region to kick-start the new year.

Phoebe Shing, Director of Business Development Team Lead, MICE of Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), said, “The Tourism Blueprint 2.0 has reaffirmed that hospitality is also about creating a rich, and enjoyable experience for visitors. AFF, an established event launched by the HKSAR Government in 2007 and the first major event for Hong Kong on the 2025 events calendar, is the perfect platform for showcasing Hong Kong-style hospitality to an important audience of movers and shakers in the global financial field.”

Iconic Hong Kong experiences showcasing the city’s strengths beyond financial fields

The unique bleisure offerings showcased the city’s multi-faceted appeal perfect to add colour to any business event anytime. From the classic Peak Tram ride to Victoria Harbour cruise, and from the city’s traditional cultural immersion at Man Mo Temple to revitalised heritage tour at Tai Kwun, all are easy to explore seamlessly by event guests.

Classic Peak Tram & Sky Terrace 428 Visits for a perfect elevated panorama

Guests were transported from the buzzing conference hall to serene Peak views in less than 20 minutes, in an awe-inspiring journey on the funicular Peak Tram leading to a full experience of Sky Terrace 428 and a stroll to the Lion’s Point View Pavilion for stunning views. The group was also mesmerised by the Hong Kong-style snacks and toys at a corner store full of local nostalgia, taking pictures to recollect their memories in Hong Kong.