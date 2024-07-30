Hong Kong: Super-connecting New Pathways to Success with Laos

HONG KONG SAR - 30 July 2024 - Hong Kong is exploring new pathways to business success with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Starting in Laos (July 28-29, 2024), a high-level delegation, led by Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee, is visiting these three countries to forge closer government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people ties in the region. To promote closer collaboration, Mr Lee met top government and business leaders in Laos and visited the Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway, a flagship co-operation project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

ASEAN is Hong Kong’s second-largest trading partner globally, with bilateral trade in goods between Hong Kong and ASEAN reaching US$144.6 billion last year, accounting for nearly 13% of the city’s external merchandise trade. A total of 12 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between organisations and enterprises of Hong Kong and Laos were exchanged during the delegation’s visit to Laos, covering areas including customs collaboration, investment promotion, trade and economic partnership, financial services, education exchange and so on. Mr Lee also visited Vientiane Secondary School (VSS), which had signed an MoU with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) during this trip.