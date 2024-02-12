Ice-and-snow attractions gear up for winter tourism surge in China’s Heilongjiang

HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - Trucks laden with massive ice blocks are making their way through freshly fallen snow, heading for the Ice-Snow World site in Harbin, the capital of northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.

These massive blocks, preserved from last winter, will be transformed into spectacular sculptures for the 26th edition of Harbin Ice-Snow World, set to open in mid-December.

The event marks the return of one of China’s most iconic winter theme parks, expected to draw millions of visitors and make a significant impact on the region’s winter tourism industry.

In order to ensure the beauty of the ice-construction landscape, the ice blocks will go through a strict inspection on thickness, length and cleanliness before being used, said Yang Liu with Harbin Ice and Snow World Park Co., Ltd. More than 10,000 ice construction workers and nearly 1,000 pieces of mechanical operation equipment will enter the park for the construction process.

This year’s park will feature a large-scale upgrade and is expected to break the Guinness World Record again, reaffirming its position as the largest ice-and-snow theme park in the world.

According to sources with Harbin Ice-Snow World, the park will expand from 810,000 square meters to a massive 1 million square meters. The amount of ice and snow used will also increase to 300,000 cubic meters, further enhancing its scale and grandeur.

The number of popular ice slides will increase from 16 to 24, offering even more excitement for visitors, said Sun Zemin, deputy director of the sales and marketing department of Harbin Ice-Snow World Park Co., Ltd. He added that the ice sculptures and snow constructions this year will feature elements from the upcoming 2025 Asian Winter Games, adding a unique touch to the experience.