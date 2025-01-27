$!JustMarkets Launched a Lunar Contest with Fantastic Prizes

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2025 - As the festive season of Lunar New Year approaches, JustMarkets invites traders in Indonesia and Malaysia to celebrate with exciting opportunities and incredible prizes. The promotion was created for traders to showcase their skills and aim for rewarding trading experiences — all in the atmosphere of traditions, healthy competitiveness, and trading achievements

Participants have the chance to win generous awards by joining the campaign, subscribing to JustMarkets social media channels, and demonstrating their expertise. From top prizes to pleasant bonuses, the promotion offers opportunities for everyone to make this Lunar New Year truly memorable and rewarding.

Joining the campaign is simple, all you need is to:

Follow at least one of the official social media pages on Instagram or Facebook.

Use JustMarkets trading chart to predict the price of gold at a specific date — on 7 February Fortune Day — and add the comment with prediction.

Share promo posts in your story.

Prizes include 200 USD promo code for the 1st place, 150 USD for the 2nd one, and 100 USD promo code for the winner of the 3d place. The awards will be sent directly to winners’ JustMarkets accounts, guaranteeing a smooth access to rewards. Full details, including participation rules and prize specifics, are available on JustMarkets official website and social media channels.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with JustMarkets and take your trading journey to the next level! Join JustMarkets promotion today, show your trading proficiency, and win amazing prizes for your efforts!

Hashtag: #JustMarkets #LunarNewYear #Gold