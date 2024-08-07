JustMarkets Released Native Trading Inside The App

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2024 - Globally recognized multi-asset broker JustMarkets implemented in June 2024 a major update to its trading app that promises to help traders on the go unlock the full potential of the market. The mobile app, which is available on both Google Play and the App Store, now includes In-App Trading, allowing users not only to stay ahead of market movements but also to seize opportunities anytime, anywhere.

Previously, the JustMarkets app could only be used to manage orders. With the development of In-App trading in the June update, users have the entire market at their fingertips and can place new trades directly from the app in real time, meaning they will not miss out on big trading opportunities, wherever they are in the world.

Advanced Customer Service

The new update is a welcome addition to a modern and user-friendly app that already boasts competitive trading conditions. Traders who choose JustMarkets can enjoy low spreads and low minimal fees, boosting their edge in the markets and ensuring that they can maximize their profit.

JustMarkets lets you take advantage of market movements by offering a diverse range of instruments to choose from, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals and virtual assets – all within a single platform. With the new In-App Trading function, it is now easier than ever to trade this wide array of financial instruments, thereby diversifying your portfolio and letting you possibility to capitalize on a variety of market opportunities.

JustMarkets also offers 24/7 customer support in different languages. This round-the-clock assistance ensures that any difficulties or problems encountered while using the app are addressed promptly, giving traders peace of mind and allowing them to spend more time trading the markets.

A Trusted Broker

Since its inception in 2012, JustMarkets has earned the trust of millions of clients from more than 160 countries through its competitive pricing, offering low spreads and zero commissions. The company’s dedication to providing reliable services and creating long-term partnerships with traders has garnered it over 50 industry awards.

Further highlighting the company’s status as a trusted broker, JustMarkets operates under licences from various regulatory bodies, including the Financial Services Authority in Seychelles, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Sector Authority in South Africa and the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius.

For more information about JustMarkets and to experience the new In-App Trading feature, visit its website or follow it on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, Telegram, and LinkedIn.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.