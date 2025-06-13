Juyeon Lee, Head of Xsolla APAC: “Xsolla Buy Button Designed to Reduce Friction and Drive More Revenue Online”

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 - Game developers increasingly seek ways to reduce app store fees. Xsolla’s Buy Button for Mobile Games is gaining traction for users in the United States as an effective tool in that pursuit. According to Jooyeon Lee, Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Xsolla, the Buy Button allows mobile game developers to integrate their web shops and custom payment pages directly, bypassing traditional app market fees and improving profitability for US-based players.

“Mobile game companies are highly interested in reducing app store fees and engaging directly with their users. With Xsolla Buy Button, developers can link their web shops and payment pages, giving them more flexibility and helping them retain more revenue. In a recent interview, this feature is particularly beneficial for companies aiming to expand globally,“ said Lee.

Lee, a seasoned business leader with previous experience at game publishers such as Nexon, Netmarble, and Singapore-based Garena, rejoined Xsolla earlier this year as Head of APAC, overseeing operations, marketing, and organizational strategy across the region. Xsolla’s APAC division covers South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

“The APAC game market is currently in a phase of maintaining scale rather than aggressive growth, and we’ve seen increased demand from developers focused on improving profitability,“ she noted. “As concerns about platform monopolies resurface, more developers are exploring third-party payment options—this is exactly why the Buy Button is attracting attention.”

The Buy Button is designed with easy integration without much coding, allowing developers to choose where and how to link payment pages. “Whether it’s a custom-built web shop or a third-party payment page, our partners have the freedom to decide,” said Lee. “Games with a large portion of their revenue coming from outside the U.S. can especially benefit from this feature, turning reduced fees into meaningful profit gains.”

Built on Xsolla Web Shop for mobile games and Xsolla Pay Station, the Buy Button connects to a browser-based checkout experience and offers key benefits such as:

• Keep up to 30% from platform fees

• Legally compliant external payment link integration

• Seamless one-tap payments

• Minimized tax and regulatory burdens

• Loyalty and rewards programs

• Parental controls and gift card options

• Multi-channel commerce support

As the official merchant of record, Xsolla also manages global tax compliance and fraud prevention. The company supports over 1,000 localized payment methods worldwide, up from 700, and has recently expanded into Southeast Asia, Japan, India, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Buy Button emphasizes flexibility and convenience. If developers are hesitant to adopt third-party payments directly, they can also use the feature to promote their web shops,” Lee explained. “It’s a low-barrier way to localize payments for developers targeting global markets.”

She added that adoption is rising even in traditionally conservative markets like Japan. “Japanese developers have been cautious about changing payment methods, but those who partnered with us have expressed high satisfaction,” said Lee. “We expect strong growth from our Japanese partners this year. Word of mouth about Xsolla is spreading in Japan and India, increasing new deals. An official announcement will follow soon.”

Lee also emphasized that Xsolla’s value proposition extends beyond fee reduction. “Developers are also satisfied with our tax management and fraud prevention capabilities. Even those initially selected other payment providers are increasingly switching to Xsolla.”

As for developer support, Xsolla continues to invest in initiatives for indie developers. “Our solutions are designed with global indie studios in mind. We’re actively participating in events like PlayX4 and BIC, and we’re expanding promotional channels to support international exposure,” she said.

In closing, Lee remarked, “Xsolla is ready to partner with any game developer focused on global expansion and profitability. We hope the Buy Button becomes a strategic tool for growth in today’s challenging market landscape.”

https://xsolla.com/

Hashtag: #Xsolla

