$!Kenanga Futures Launches “Mastering Futures” Campaign to Empower Traders

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd (”Kenanga Futures”) proudly announces its latest nationwide initiative, “Mastering Futures”. The campaign, running until 15 November 2024, is dedicated to educating and equipping beginner traders with a strong foundation in futures trading, with a particular focus on Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group products.

The “Mastering Futures” campaign is designed to provide the general public with the knowledge and insights on how Futures trading operates. With the ability to hedge against risks, diversification of portfolio, and leverage market opportunities, the campaign offers participants a unique avenue to enhance their financial strategies.

Participants in the campaign stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including TNG e-Wallet credit vouchers worth RM100. Most notably, eligible participants will have the opportunity to trade and earn a spot in a prestigious two-day Trading Masterclass, valued at RM20,000. Led by the industry experts, the Masterclass provides participants with advanced techniques, real-time market analysis, and hands-on trading simulations. This initiative aims to make Futures trading more accessible for retail traders, aligning perfectly with the campaign’s mission of Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community.

In addition to these rewards, Kenanga Futures is offering new clients the opportunity to open a Futures trading account for just RM10 throughout the campaign period. Successful registrants will also receive access to an exclusive Futures basic e-learning course, equipping them with essential knowledge to accelerate their journey in Derivatives trading.

“The ‘Mastering Futures’ campaign is a unique initiative designed to make futures trading more mainstream and accessible to the general public. For the first time, we are offering comprehensive training that ranges from basic e-learning courses to an in-depth Masterclass – all aimed in educating and equipping newcomers and novice traders with a solid foundation in futures trading and advance them to the next level,“ said Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director & Head of Listed Derivatives at Kenanga Futures.

“By injecting e-’learn and trade’ avenues, we simplify the learning process, aligning with our objective in Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community. We believe this approach will elevate traders to a more mastery levels, contributing to the growth of the K-Economy and shaping the future landscape of derivatives trading,“ Azila concluded.

The campaign welcomes both new and existing Kenanga Futures clients and underscores its dedication to making trading more accessible and fostering a thriving, knowledgeable trading community. Visit www.kenangafutures.com.my/mastering-futures/ to start your journey in futures trading today.

-Terms and conditions apply

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.