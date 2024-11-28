$!Lalamove Discussed “Internet+” at Keynote Address During the 2024 World Internet Conference in Wuzhen

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Top executives from Lalamove, the leading on-demand delivery platform, joined leading economists, internet giants, and representatives from research institutions at the 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, discussing the digital economy, innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), and governance, and trends for future growth.

Lalamove’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shing Chow, shared his views on “Internet+” during the summit’s principal forum, “When I first started the business, the prevailing trend was to introduce advanced products and technologies from abroad. A decade later, China has advanced significantly across sectors and has begun to export these innovations internationally. This shift from ‘Copy to China’ to ‘Copy from China’ represents the most remarkable transformation I have witnessed in my entrepreneurial journey.”

Shing Chow further elaborated on the “Internet+ Freight” model, which began to emerge a decade ago, was crucial to Lalamove’s growth, leveraging the opportunities presented by the burgeoning internet. The most notable change that the internet has brought to logistics is through enhancing efficiency to reduce operational costs, which aligned with the Chinese government’s emphasis over the past year on reducing overall logistical costs.

Lalamove has improved the efficiency of matching vehicles with goods through the integration of digital automation and AI technologies, connecting the four crucial elements of logistics: people, vehicles, goods, and routes. These advancements have substantially reduced idle times and expedited the processing of delivery orders, achieving annual savings exceeding 10 billion RMB for the mainland market. Merchants are now able to swiftly match with suitable vehicles in just 10 seconds on the Lalamove platform, while flexible job opportunities are available for nearly 7 million driver partners.