Leading Australian Technology, Communication and Productivity Solutions provider Enablo announces strategic partnership with the Super App for frontline workers Flip for Meta Workplace transition

--> Enablo, a leading Australian technology, communication and productivity solutions provider and one of the largest partners of Meta’s enterprise communications software Workplace, announces a partnership that will allow Meta Workplace customers to integrate and transition to Flip’s Super App.

--> The partnership between Enablo and Flip brings together two leading companies in the frontline technology space with the joint mission to shape the future of work

STUTTGARD, GERMANY & BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Newsaktuell - 30 July 2024 - Flip, the Super App for frontline employees, is proud to announce a partnership with Enablo, a leading consulting and solutions provider for digital employee experiences and one of the largest Meta Workplace partners globally. Our mission with this collaboration is to support the thousands of Meta Workplace customers across Asia Pacific and North America as they seek new solutions to drive employee engagement and productivity. The partnership will allow Meta Workplace customers to integrate their workforce, data, and tech stack seamlessly with the Flip employee platform. With over seven years committed to helping companies increase employee engagement and automate employee workflows, Enablo has never been more excited to accelerate its mission to empower every employee with engaging and effortless digital experiences.

A Seamless Transition

Following Meta’s announcement to close down operations of Meta Workplace by Q3 2025, many enterprises face challenges in finding a solution that enables a seamless transition of their workforce and data while offering a smooth technical implementation.

Dave Nixon, Co-founder and CEO of Enablo, stated, “Flip’s mobile and web user experience is one of the most native and consumer-like business apps I’ve ever used. Its intuitive design and familiar features make it the ideal replacement for our customers utilizing the Meta Workplace platform. By combining our strengths in providing exceptional frontline technology solutions with leading customer service, we can reassure our customers that as they transition to Flip’s platform, we expect to deliver a communications and productivity solution that will drive real business results whilst improving employee experiences and engagement levels.”

In recent weeks, the teams at Flip and Enablo have worked diligently to ensure a seamless transition from Workplace to the Flip employee app. Benedikt Ilg, Founder and CEO of Flip, explained, “We are very excited to partner with Enablo, providing easy and fast access to our solution to new customers throughout Asia Pacific and North America. With Enablo’s technical Workplace expertise and Flip’s proven track record with large enterprises, we can now empower companies across the globe to turn off Workplace on a Friday and go live with Flip on Monday, with all relevant content seamlessly migrated. Jointly, we’ll advance our mission to empower superior employee experience.” “Flip is even better than Workplace by Meta and specifically tailored to meet our needs.” says Ruby Richmond-Khan, Product Manager, The Mansion at Coldeast.

The Ideal Solution for Frontline Companies

Flip is the Super App for frontline employees, combining communication, HR services, and operations into one application. It enables large organizations across the globe to enhance employee retention and maximize operational efficiency. Flip provides a social-media-like user experience that ensures high adoption and employee engagement. With over 84% active users across all customers, Flip has rapidly become one of the preferred partners in the market. Flip supports more than 60 languages, allowing companies to seamlessly connect their workforce across different markets, and integrates natively with Workforce Management and Human Capital Systems, providing a comprehensive operational platform for companies. More than 400 global customers, including BOSCH, MAGNA, Porsche, REWE, EDEKA, and McDonald’s Germany, trust Flip as their platform of choice to empower their employees.