The control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 to take effect tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) that was gazetted on February 2 will take effect, together with its regulations and orders, tomorrow.

The Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement that the enforcement of the Act will involve several aspects that will take effect immediately and in phases, including provisions involving sales of smoking products in forms of toys that can attract children and teens to reduce their availability.

“(In addition) provisions involving advertisement, promotions and sponsorship of all smocking products, including relating to the locations where smoking product sales are banned, such as educational institutions, markets, online, and vending machines,” the ministry said.

Educational enforcement will be conducted beforehand for a period of six to 12 months from the date of enforcement for aspects such as registration of smoking products, which will be enforced from April 1, 2025, while product-by-product packaging and labelling will take effect latest Oct 1, 2025, and control of sales, including exhibitions at sales counters will take effect latest April 1, 2025.

The MOH also said that effective and sustainable legal enforcement required understanding and cooperation from all parties.

Therefore, the ministry would publish educational and advocacy materials to assist stakeholders to understand Act 852 clearly, along with engagement sessions on compliance, especially with industry players.

The MOH views the rampant negative effects associated with smoking very seriously, including unethical marketing and promotions targeted at children and teenagers.

Inquiries on the implementation of enforcement of Act 852 can be made at 03-8892 4552 or via Whatsapp at 010-860 8949, every Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm beginning today.