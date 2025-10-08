LG Showcases Integrated Data Center Solutions At Data Center World Asia 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2025 - LG Electronics (LG), together with LG CNS and LG Energy Solution, is presenting its comprehensive portfolio of advanced data center technologies at Data Center World Asia (DCWA) 2025 in Singapore (October 8-9). Unified under the “One LG Solution” strategy, the three LG Group affiliates are collaborating to offer a complete lineup of products and services for next-generation AI data centers – covering thermal management, data center design and energy solutions.

One LG: Integrated Solutions for the Future of AI Data Centers

Created to meet growing global demand for AI infrastructure, One LG Solution positions LG as the first-choice strategic partner for data center operators seeking efficiency, scalability and sustainability. The approach combines LG’s cutting-edge cooling technologies, LG CNS’s expertise in data center design, construction and operations, and LG Energy Solution’s battery systems into a single cohesive offering for high-performance data processing facilities.

LG’s thermal management portfolio for large-scale, AI-focused data centers includes large-capacity chillers, direct-to-chip (DTC) cooling systems and computer room air handlers (CRAHs). Solutions such as the Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and Cold Plate are designed to provide precise temperature regulation for next-generation CPUs and GPUs, supporting stable and energy-efficient performance.

Enhanced by LG’s Data Center Cooling Management System and Digital Twin technologies, these solutions aim to support optimized operation and predictive maintenance. At DCWA, visitors can explore LG’s cooling innovations and experience augmented reality (AR) demonstrations showcasing the test-bed capabilities of LG’s facility in Pyeongtaek.

LG CNS, a leading AX (AI transformation) company in Korea, is spearheading the design, construction and management of next-generation AI data centers. Through its joint venture with Indonesia’s Sinar Mas Group, LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, the company recently secured a major AI data center construction contract, which includes the deployment of LG’s inverter turbo chillers and other dedicated cooling systems. To accelerate its AI data center business, LG CNS is conducting proof-of-concept testing on immersion cooling, an advanced cooling technology, and has secured the “AI Box” (tentative name), a solution that consolidates all data center operational components into a container-sized unit.

Leveraging its patented battery technologies, LG Energy Solution provides uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems designed to maintain continuous and reliable energy availability. These systems offer robust support for data centers in managing operational stability amid increasing AI workloads and fluctuating energy demand.

Bringing together the strengths and expertise of all three companies, One LG Solution’s integrated platform empowers global data centers to achieve operational resilience, energy efficiency and scalability.

LG’s Thermal and Energy Solutions for Next-Generation Data Centers

The One LG Solution showcase at DCWA 2025 underscores LG’s leadership in thermal management solutions engineered for data center environments. The LG CDU, equipped with a high-efficiency inverter pump, provides scalability and considerable installation flexibility through its compact, modular design. The Cold Plate liquid cooling system, featuring advanced DTC technology, is designed to directly manage the high thermal loads of advanced chips in data center servers.

Complementing these solutions, LG’s water-cooled chiller incorporates a magnetic bearing controller and oil-free centrifugal compressors, contributing to improved reliability and reduced energy consumption. The CRAH solution further enhances operational stability by reducing electricity usage and managing airflow effectively.

LG’s innovative direct current (DC) grid solution minimizes energy loss in data center operations. While traditional alternating current (AC) conversion can result in around 25 percent heat loss, LG’s DC grid reduces this to approximately 10 percent by enabling chillers to operate directly on DC power. Combined with high-efficiency inverter pumps and heat exchangers, the DC grid significantly improves power efficiency and contributes to lowering total operating costs.

“One LG Solution is ready to reshape the global data center landscape with future-ready solutions from LG Electronics, LG CNS and LG Energy Solution,“ said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “With our leading thermal management systems, intelligent operation capabilities and resilient power solutions, we can supply data center operators with everything they need to scale efficiently in the AI era.”

