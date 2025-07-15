Meey Group Hosts the ‘Proptech Capitalization Strategy Forum: Born in Vietnam - Build for the World’

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 July 2025 - Meey Group, Vietnam’s leading property technology company, organises ‘Proptech Capitalization Strategy Forum: Born in Vietnam, Build for the World’ at the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake. This event is not only expected to open a new chapter for Vietnam’s tech enterprises aiming for global IPOs but also considered as a strategic touchpoint between international capital markets and the domestic tech ecosystem, in alignment with the national digital transformation strategy.

To concretise of Vietnam’s National Digital Transformation Programme approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No. 749/QĐ-TTg dated June 3, 2020 and gradually build a legal corridor for digital assets according to Decision No. 1255/QĐ-TTg, the role of pioneering tech enterprises is more critical than ever. Particularly in real estate, a sector contributing for a large proportion of the economy, digitalisation and asset tokenisation are seen as vital tools to unlock capital flows, increase transparency and attract high-quality investment.

Leading the trend and in harmony with national direction, Meey Group initiates this event to connect its digital asset technology platform with the global capital market, offering a scalable model for other Vietnamese tech firms. The event is expected to not only accelerate market upgrades and real estate recovery but also pave the way for Vietnam’s tech enterprises to step confidently onto the world stage.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Hoàng Mai Chung, Chairman of Meey Group, said: “Our mission goes beyond building a successful tech enterprise, we aspire to contribute to the nation’s development in general. This forum is our effort to create a strategic ‘touchpoint’ between international capital and Vietnam’s tech ecosystem.

“By bringing in the best of global standards, experience and investment, we contribute to uplift our economy’s competitiveness, promote transparency, and open a new chapter for the Vietnamese tech brand on the global map.”

Expect to bring solutions, anticipate trends

More than a traditional corporate gathering, the ‘Proptech Capitalization Strategy Forum’ organized by Meey Group is designed as a high-level, multidimensional dialogue platform.

Amidst the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution that is reshaping all industries and the Government of Vietnam’s strong commitment to promoting national digital transformation, the ‘Proptech Capitalization Strategy Forum’ provides businesses with opportunities to anticipate capital flow shifts towards technology companies with solid foundations and global vision.

In-depth panel discussions is facilitated by senior experts from the US stock exchange Nasdaq and global financial advisory firm ARC Group. Playing key roles in guiding technology capital markets and providing professional IPO advisory services, these two partners will directly analyse the challenges and share success formulas for Vietnamese proptech enterprises on their international listing journey.

The agenda goes beyond finance, diving deep into essential topics such as corporate governance, transparency and ESG standards - factors increasingly valued by global institutional investors. Notably, the sessions explore how capital strategy aligns with digital asset transformation - a core competitive advantage aligned with the national digital economy orientation and helps Vietnamese enterprises achieve higher valuations in international markets.

Gathering 20 Potential tech companies: advancing the ecosystem together

What sets this forum apart is Meey Group’s initiative in building a shared playground. By convening 20 top Vietnamese tech companies with IPO aspirations, Meey Group affirms its leadership not only through its own journey but also through its commitment to elevating the entire Vietnamese tech ecosystem.

This embodies the spirit of ‘Born in Vietnam’ - where the success of one enterprise becomes an inspiration and a lesson for the whole community. The direct networking session between these companies and international investment experts will unlock new possibilities for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and an important preparation step for the next generation of tech enterprise.

Strategic cooperation official signing ceremony: concretise a well-planned voyage

A highlight of the forum is the official signing of a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between Meey Group and ARC Group. Far from being the starting point, the event in Hanoi marks a critical milestone in a well-planned journey. While the March 2025 signing in Shanghai laid the foundation on global cooperation, this forum puts concrete strategies into motion through discussions and activate connections.

The structured, phased approach demonstrates Meey Group’s long-term vision and commitment to global market integration, reinforcing trust among investors and international partners.

Panel discussion between Nasdaq representatives and Meey Group: future orientation and IPO opportunities held the same afternoon at Meey Group’s headquarters

Meey Group was honoured to host a special panel discussion with the participation of Nasdaq representative Hiren Krishnani, Investor relations and IPO director, at the group’s headquarters. The discussion focused on strategic topics regarding IPOs, post-listing corporate governance, and opportunities for ASEAN enterprises in accessing international capital markets.

The panel discussion provided deep insights into the IPO process, development trends in global financial markets, and solutions to support enterprises in building and developing effective Investor Relations (IR) programs after listing. In particular, Hiren Krishnani shared experiences from advising over 50 successful IPOs, including major transactions such as the Grab” SPAC Combo and VinFast SPAC Combo, helping ASEAN enterprises better understand how to leverage opportunities from Nasdaq.

Hiren Krishnani said: “Nasdaq always accompanies companies in the ASEAN region to bring them to the world, opening up new opportunities in international capital markets. Particularly, with thorough preparation and the right strategy, enterprises can succeed after listing and increase sustainable value.”

The panel discussion was a valuable event for Vietnamese enterprises, especially Meey Group, to exchange and learn effective strategies for participating in international stock markets, while expanding relationships with potential investors from around the world.

Meey Group: actively accompanying and actualising the national digital assets policy

As real estate continues to be a cornerstone of Vietnam’s economy, estimated to contribute nearly 12 per cent to national GDP. The Government’s issuance of Decision No. 1255/QĐ-TTg - approving the ‘Scheme of completion of the legal framework on management of virtual assets, digital currencies and virtual currencies’ is regarded as a strategic move with the potential to reshape the future of the industry. In this context, the role of pioneering tech enterprises like Meey Group becomes especially critical.

Meey Group stands as the sole technology conglomerate in Vietnam to pioneer the development of a comprehensive proptech-fintech ecosystem - one that spans the entire value chain of the real estate industry: from data and management to transactions and investment.

To achieve this, over the years, Meey Group has gone far beyond building standalone technology platforms. With an ecosystem of 26 integrated products, Meey has undertaken a much greater mission: to standardise, verify, and structure data for the real estate market.

Through this ecosystem, millions of fragmented, unreliable data points on zoning plans, legal documentation, pricing, and more have been transformed into valuable digital assets that are traceable and verifiable. In doing so, Meey Group is not merely operating on the surface of information, but it is quietly building a massive and trusted digital asset ‘repositories’ for Vietnam’s real estate market.

Furthermore, Meey Group understands that digital assets can only reach their full potential in an environment where value can be unlocked and circulated. That is why the enterprise has established Meey Network, a trusted community platform where digital assets can be transparently connected and traded. Additionally, Meey Finance, a specialised fintech platform, provides the essential tools to ‘capitalise’ and unlock liquidity, transforming data value into real financial value.

These are the crucial elements that enable Meey Group to create an essential ‘digital infrastructure’, in alignment with the Government’s orientation. When the legal framework for digital assets is issued, Meey Group will already be positioned at the forefront with a proven technology platform and data repository.

A digital asset, regardless of its intrinsic value, needs market acceptance and a ‘set of standards’ for proper valuation and capitalization. The ‘Proptech Capitalization Strategy Forum’ organised by Meey Group aims to be the strategic “touchpoint” to address this need.

With the participation of global financial institutions like ARC and strategic consultation from Nasdaq, the forum provides more than just access to capital; it delivers an international ‘set of standards’ and a ‘gateway’ to global financial markets. Meey Group’s proactive, forward-thinking, and policy-aligned approach not only demonstrates the strategic vision of the enterprise but also serves as a valuable reference model on how private enterprises can contribute to and realize the country’s digital economic development goals.

