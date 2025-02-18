MICHELIN Guide to Highlight the Culinary Excellence of Manila and Environs & Cebu in its Inaugural Edition

-> The MICHELIN Guide announced its arrival in Manila and Environs & Cebu for an upcoming 2026 selection

-> The restaurant selection for the inaugural edition will be revealed in the last quarter of 2025

-> The renowned anonymous MICHELIN Inspectors are already in the field

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 February 2025 - The MICHELIN Guide announced today its latest expansion into the vibrant culinary landscapes of Manila and Cebu. This new selection will focus on the bustling Metro Manila and the dynamic city of Cebu, while also beginning to explore the environs of Manila, including Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Cavite. The prestigious guide revealed that its independent, anonymous inspectors have been thoroughly exploring these regions to identify the most outstanding dining venues. This selection will highlight the best of Manila and Environs & Cebu’s dining scene, showcasing talented chefs and teams who embody passion, creativity, and respect for local culinary traditions.

“Our MICHELIN Inspectors have been following the evolution of the Filipino culinary scene with great excitement. The country’s deep-rooted culinary traditions, combined with a strong openness to global influences, create a uniquely diverse dining culture.” Explained Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. “In Manila, we see young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives, while Cebu, as a leading tourist destination, offers an impressive range of dining experiences with world-class hospitality.”

With its 7,641 islands, diverse regional cuisines, and cultural fusion, the Philippines has a thriving food scene that embraces both authentic heritage and contemporary innovation. From Manila & Environs, where Filipino cuisine thrives with strong regional identity, to Cebu, a globally recognized tourism hub with a flourishing hospitality industry, the country’s culinary landscape continues to evolve, attracting food lovers from around the world.

A standout example of the Philippines’ celebrated cuisine is lechon, a signature dish deeply embedded in Filipino culture. Particularly famous in Cebu, lechon has gained global recognition for its perfectly crisp skin and flavorful, tender meat, often enjoyed during festive celebrations and special gatherings. The presence of iconic dishes like lechon further elevates the Philippines as a top culinary destination, drawing food lovers eager to experience its bold flavors and rich traditions. The MICHELIN Guide’s recognition will further elevate Filipino cuisine on the international stage and expand global appreciation for the country’s diverse and dynamic food culture.

The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is supported by the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT). Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco stated, “We extend our warmest welcome to the MICHELIN Guide whose international recognition of the Philippines’ rich culinary heritage celebrates the diversity of flavors and exceptional creativity that permeate our nation. We are proud to share our vibrant culture and distinct cuisines to the world, which can be enjoyed through exceptional dining experiences across our dynamic cities and beautiful islands. We invite travelers to visit the Philippines and experience the love, warmth, and creativity of Filipino cuisine, while savoring innovative culinary creations shaped by diverse global influences.”

“The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is not only a testament to our country’s culinary excellence but also a significant leap forward for Filipino tourism, with gastronomy now forming a key part of our national tourism priorities. In the Philippines, every dish tells a story and every flavor is an invitation to experience our nation’s rich cultural tapestry,“ Secretary Frasco added.

The MICHELIN Guide Methodology

The MICHELIN Guide was created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility. Since then, it has remained loyal to its original mission: to settle in mature gastronomic destinations, to guide international travelers and local foodies to the best restaurants, to highlight world culinary scenes and to promote travel culture.

The selection will follow MICHELIN’s historic method based on five universal criteria to ensure consistency between each selection, including;

-> The quality of the ingredients

-> The mastery of cooking techniques

-> The harmony of flavors

-> The personality of the cuisine

-> The consistency both over time and through the menu as a whole

The MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Selection

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, which are awarded to special restaurants within its full selection. The most famous distinctions are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars awarded to the restaurant offering the best culinary experiences. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for “high-quality cooking that is worth a stop,“ two MICHELIN Stars for “excellent cooking that is worth a detour,“ and three MICHELIN Stars for “exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey.”

Alongside the coveted Star ratings, the selection also includes the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to restaurants that provide good quality food at a moderate price.

The MICHELIN Guide is committed to maintaining the highest global standards in its restaurant selection process. Our team of anonymous, experienced, and expert inspectors conduct continuous and rigorous evaluations of restaurants. These evaluations are carried out objectively and independently, ensuring that external factors do not influence the results. This dedication to impartiality and excellence guarantees that only the outstanding dining establishments are recognized.

The full restaurant selection of the MICHELIN Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2026 will be unveiled at a special event to be held in the last quarter of 2025. It will be available exclusively in digital format on all the Guide’s interfaces: website, mobile applications, and social networks. It will join the global MICHELIN Guide restaurant and hotel selections to be found for free on its digital platforms.

To learn more about the MICHELIN Guide history, methodology or selection organization, please visit guide.michelin.com