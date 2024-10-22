$!“Next Island” Global Art Sailing Project Launched — Setting Sail from Nanhai, Joining Hands to Build a Green Future

FOSHAN, CHINA - EQS Newswire – 22 October 2024 - On October 18, 2024, the “Next Island” Global Art Sailing Project was officially launched in Nanhai, Foshan, China. This project, which integrates art, technology, and culture, will engage in a decade-long global sailing expedition, promoting cross-national cultural and artistic exchange, advancing the sustainable development of green energy, and deepening global civilization’s interconnectedness.

FOSHAN, CHINA - EQS Newswire – 22 October 2024 - On October 18, 2024, the “Next Island” Global Art Sailing Project was officially launched in Nanhai, Foshan, China. This project, which integrates art, technology, and culture, will engage in a decade-long global sailing expedition, promoting cross-national cultural and artistic exchange, advancing the sustainable development of green energy, and deepening global civilization’s interconnectedness.

Innovating Clean Energy and Art Practices

The launch of the “Next Island” Global Art Sailing Project was a highlight of the 2024 China Hydrogen Energy Industry Conference held in Nanhai, Foshan. The sailing project will advance the integration of hydrogen energy and maritime navigation in Danzao, Nanhai，utilizing ship designs based on renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, and hydrogen. It will showcase the broad application of clean energy in sailing.

This expedition not only focuses on the exhibition of culture and art but also aims to promote the sustainable development of global green energy through advanced environmental concepts and technologies. The journey will be a unique art sailing adventure deep participation of clean energy.

Xiang Yang: The Mission of Art and Exploration To Next Island

As the initiator and creator of the “Next Island” project, internationally renowned artist and Chairman of the NextIsland Art Center, Xiang Yang, deeply articulated the fusion of art and the spirit of exploration. At the project’s launch ceremony, he stated:

“With this global art sailing project, I aim to combine art, science, and ocean navigation. Through deeply meaningful and hands-on performance art, I wish to convey the courage to explore the unknown amidst the dynamics of conflict and balance. I hope to gather more people to explore the convergence of global cultures and promote a balanced relationship between natural ecology, science, society, and humanity.”

This art vessel will become a symbol of cross-cultural cooperation, bringing together artists, scholars, and thought leaders from various disciplines and backgrounds. The project will foster the exchange and collision of ideas, sparking innovation in global culture.