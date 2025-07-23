OCBC Hong Kong Unveils New Brand Campaign

Connected to “As One Group, OCBC Enables Aspiration All Across ASEAN and Greater China”

Demonstrating the Unwavering Commitment in Realising Customer’s Aspirations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 - OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited (”OCBC Hong Kong”) remains committed to supporting both businesses and individuals with comprehensive banking solutions. Over the years, the Bank has stood alongside countless enterprises and generations of Hong Kong people, helping them grow and thrive. Starting this month, OCBC is proudly launching a new brand campaign in key markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In Hong Kong, the Bank is featuring Ms Ho Yuen Kei, world champion and gold medalist in the Women’s Individual BC3 Boccia event, in the brand campaign. Her inspiring journey of resilience and determination in overcoming adversity to pursue her aspiration embodies the Bank’s commitment to uplifting individuals and communities in realising their aspirations.

In the campaign, Yuen Kei shares: “I need to fill my glass with water before I can pour for others”. Her words deeply resonate with OCBC Group’s purpose — to enable people and communities to realise their aspirations — and serve as a compelling reminder for everyone to take the first step toward their aspirations.

In order to deepen the interaction between the public and customers with the brand, thereby driving the realisation of aspirations, starting today, OCBC Hong Kong is launching the “Aspiration Leave” themed initiative on its official Instagram account @ocbc_hk. Participants who share their aspirations and plans for achieving them will have the chance to win exciting rewards.

In addition, OCBC Hong Kong recently partnered with selected local SMEs* to launch a collaborative initiative that encourages employees to take “Aspiration Leave” — empowering them to pursue personal aspirations and give greater meaning to their time. Participating SMEs receive funding and promotional opportunity from OCBC Hong Kong, while also fostering stronger communication and team spirit, contributing to a more positive and engaged workplace culture. The initiative attracted over a hundred employee applications within a short period, their aspiration stories will be shared on OCBC Hong Kong’s social media channels, continuing to ignite motivation across the city.

Mr Wang Ke, CEO of OCBC Hong Kong, said: “Starting this month, OCBC Group is launching a new brand campaign across key markets, centered on the theme ‘Purpose is about lifting others’. This embodies our ‘One Group’ commitment to help customers realise their aspirations. In Hong Kong, we feature a story that reflects the city’s resilient spirit and the pursuit of aspirations amid adversity. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire individuals not only to pursue their own aspiration but also to uplift those around them. We are engaging the broader community and strengthening our support for SMEs via this initiative. As a vital pillar of Hong Kong’s economy, SMEs are driven by passionate individuals who strive to make meaningful contributions to society. OCBC Hong Kong is proud to stand alongside them and support them in their journey toward realising their aspirations.”

*SMEs that participate the “Aspiration Leave” Initiative:

Admazes Limited

Bergner (HK) Limited

Brand Meditech (Asia) Company Limited

Grandasy Engineering Co Ltd

HobbyDigi Limited

Kooly Shop Limited

Lou Pichoun

Mak’s Noodle

Maple Bear Canadian International Kindergarten Hong Kong

U Park Limited