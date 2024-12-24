$!OctaTrader in 2024: a client-focused evolution of a trading platform

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2024 - For Octa, a global broker with more than 13 years of experience, 2024 was a year focused on researching clients’ needs and using the results to incrementally improve their trading platform, OctaTrader. According to the broker’s statement, OctaTrader showed a fivefold increase in the number of open orders year-on-year, proving its growing popularity among traders. Below are some of the main areas in which OctaTrader currently excels as well as some key avenues for its future growth.

OctaTrader: a year of progress

In 2024, OctaTrader’s progress was reflected in the yearly number of orders placed by its users, which grew five times as of October 2024, year-on-year. What’s more, the Octa team has been working hard to streamline OctaTrader as a holistic ecosystem that empowers traders by expanding the ordinary trading experience.

With a wide variety of features centred around facilitating a more comprehensible and accessible trading process, OctaTrader positions itself as a holistic ecosystem. It aims to make each stage of the journey logical and intuitive. Octa’s platform enables informed decisions, offering step-by-step support in building your portfolio, analysing the markets, and opening and closing orders within the trading area. Merged together within OctaTrader as a single cross-device application, all these elements contribute to making trading an accessible and enjoyable experience instead of a time-consuming, energy-draining routine.

OctaTrader provides a smooth workflow across all devices. That means you can pick up your trading session on mobile from where you left it off on your desktop—and vice versa. This approach is ideally suited to the modern hyper-accelerated pace of life, where every minute counts, allowing traders increased flexibility in scheduling their sessions.

Some of the most recent improvements introduced within the OctaTrader ecosystem include accelerated chart loading, new analytical tools and indices, and improved UX and ergonomics in the trading terminals.

Space: OctaTrader’s analytical hub

Space, a trading insights and news feed embedded into the OctaTrader app, currently offers around 130 daily posts to support well-informed decision-making and decrease the cognitive load that traders face in their daily sessions. In 2024, OctaTrader introduced user reactions and comments to Space posts. The platform’s clients can now express their sentiment towards analytical posts in their Space feed and prioritise the posts with the most favourable reactions. The Space feed within the OctaTrader app is curated by Octa’s in-house experts and customised based on user preferences, with trendy topics getting the most exposure.

With Space, OctaTrader embraces the latest AI and ML technologies. Octa experts tap into the power of pattern recognition engines, applying their extensive hands-on experience to pick the most valuable information and offer clients the most precise. and timely market insights. Space also features rich onboarding content, including two dedicated courses aimed at familiarising clients with the entire range of its features and helping them trade with OctaTrader in the most efficient way. By studying these educational materials and following the tips in the app, OctaTrader clients can become fluent in Space-assisted trading and make the best of its analytical expertise.