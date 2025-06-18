ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway Season 2 Heats Up the Summer with Double Rewards for Bangkok-Bound Visitors

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2025 - Get ready to turn your Bangkok getaway into a rewarding adventure—in every sense of the word! The ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway, Siam Piwat’s flagship tourism campaign, is making a grand comeback for its second year from June 20 to September 30, 2025, and is set to bring even more exclusive rewards, elevated experiences, and jaw-dropping prizes to global visitors exploring Bangkok this summer.

Following the massive success of its debut—which drew enthusiastic travelers from 15 countries—ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway Season 2 returns just in time for the global summer holiday season, as Bangkok comes alive from June to September.

This year’s campaign is part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2025, a nationwide initiative led by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which aims to draw 39 million international tourists and generate 1.67 billion THB in revenue. As one of the star attractions of the campaign, the ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway is set to be the largest promotional effort ever launched by Siam Piwat, the developer behind Thailand’s most iconic and world-class retail and lifestyle destinations.

The ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway campaign is one of the highlights of the ONESIAM program, which is designed to elevate the experiences of global visitors across Siam Piwat’s six iconic destinations: Siam Paragon, a destination that delights the whole family with luxury shopping, world-class attractions, and a wide range of dining options from street food to fine dining; Siam Center, a hub for vibrant trendsetters drawn to cutting-edge fashion and the latest global pop culture trends; Siam Discovery, a space for discerning tastemakers seeking bold, boundary-pushing fashion and design labels; ICONSIAM, a riverside experience that enchants culture lovers with regional Thai cuisine, artisan crafts, and trditional performances; Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, a haven for value voyagers with up to 70% off top global and lifestyle brands; and ICS Lifestyle Complex, a modern hub for wellness enthusiasts featuring a pioneering smart medical facility. Together, these experiential hubs welcome over 14 million international visitors annually and are renowned for offering immersive experiences that blend luxury shopping, exquisite dining, rich cultural experiences, and dynamic showcases of creativity in the heart of Bangkok.

What makes this year’s campaign truly extraordinary is the power of an unbeatable partnership. Siam Piwat has joined forces with 33 global ecosystem partners across hospitality, wellness, logistics, tourism, and more to deliver an unforgettable experience. Through this dynamic collaboration, visitors who register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card will enjoy not just rewards, but double rewards, including “Exclusive Coupons” and a chance to win from a pool of spectacular “World-Class Prizes.” From June 20 to September 30, 2025, visitors who sign up for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card will be eligible for two amazing giveaways. First, cardholders can enjoy “Exclusive Coupons” from premium shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Siam Piwat’s iconic properties. Second, registering for the card grants a chance to win from over 16,000 extraordinary prizes worth more than 13 million THB in total, including international business class airfares, five-star hotel stays, Michelin-starred meals, and a selection of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

To top it all off, visitors who register and present their receipt are entitled to receive a Siam Gift Card worth up to 1,000 THB. The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card holders will also enjoy additional benefits, including up to 80% off at more than 200 premium brands, complimentary Wi-Fi and lounge access, 5% discounts at leading department stores and supermarkets such as Gourmet Market, Paragon Department Store, Siam Takashimaya, and Discovery Selection, plus VAT refunds of up to 6% and a special welcome gift upon registration.

To join the campaign, simply sign up for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card online at the campaign website. After completing registration, participants will receive a digital ONESIAM Global Visitor Card with barcode and a confirmation banner via e-mail. Once in Bangkok, visit either the Tourist Service Center on the G Floor of Siam Paragon or the ONESIAM Global Visitor Lounge on the 1st Floor of ICONSIAM. Present your confirmation banner and passport to verify your identity, and you’re all set to enjoy exclusive coupons—including Buy 1 Get 1 offers, special discounts, and other great deals—as well as enter for a chance to win prizes. Each visitor is entitled to one set of privileges per passport and registration.

The ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway is just the beginning of the incredible experiences awaiting global visitors at Siam Piwat’s six iconic destinations in Bangkok. From luxury shopping and delightful dining to cultural wonders and cutting-edge creative experiences, this summer is your ultimate chance to explore, indulge, and win big in the vibrant heart of the city.

To learn more about the ONESIAM Global Grand Giveaway campaign and register, visit: https://bit.ly/NewsGrandGiveaway

About ONESIAM

ONESIAM is Siam Piwat’s premier guest experience program, crafted to deliver extraordinary experiences, world-class services, and innovative platforms that elevate the journey across its six iconic destinations. ONESIAM Global, a specialized extension of this program, is tailored specifically for international visitors. The ONESIAM Global Visitor Card is the key to accessing extraordinary privileges, offers, and experiences, providing guests with more discounts than regular visitors. It offers exclusive benefits not only across the six malls but also from a network of partners beyond the 6 malls. Additionally, guests enjoy extra services to facilitate their journey and gain privileges worldwide through a global partner network.