ONYX Hospitality Group Reinforces Long-Term Commitment to Key Market Japan Through Targeted Development Strategy

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group, the prominent management company in Southeast Asia specialising in hotels and resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, is reinforcing its long-term commitment to Japan as a key strategic market through a targeted development initiative. As part of its broader vision for growth in Northeast Asia, ONYX will embark on a focused Japan Sales Mission from 29th September to 3rd October 2025, aimed at strengthening trade partnerships and laying the groundwork for future growth in the region.

This initiative centres on one-on-one meetings with key partners, reflecting ONYX’s strategic focus on consultative engagement and its dedication to cultivating long-term, mutually beneficial relationships within the Japanese travel trade.

“Japan is a market that rewards consistency, depth, and cultural alignment,“ said Mr Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group. “Success here relies on strong, ongoing partnerships with travel agents and tour operators, and we are fully committed to nurturing these relationships. This sales mission is a key part of our long-term strategy to tailor our offerings to the evolving needs of Japanese travellers and steadily grow our presence through thoughtful, partner-led development.”

The sales mission and partner engagements will focus on showcasing ONYX’s key properties in Thailand, highlighting the Group’s strong presence in a region highly appealing to Japanese tourists. Thailand remains a top destination for medical and wellness tourism, golf travel, as well as long-stay and retirement segments - niches that are especially popular among Japanese travellers. ONYX Hospitality Group is uniquely positioned to cater to these markets through its diversified portfolio across key Thai destinations.

Bangkok and Phuket consistently rank among the top preferred destinations for Japanese travellers, creating exciting opportunities for several of ONYX’s flagship properties across its Amari, OZO, and Shama brands. Properties that are already well-regarded by Japanese travellers include Amari Bangkok, Amari Phuket, Amari Pattaya, OZO North Pattaya, and Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok. This diverse portfolio reflects the varied preferences of the Japanese market, ranging from the warm hospitality and comprehensive services of Amari, the contemporary appeal of OZO, to the spacious serviced apartments offered by Shama.

Beyond well-known destinations, there is growing interest among Japanese travellers in emerging areas such as Chonburi Province, located on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast and home to popular beach towns like Bangsaen and Pattaya. This opens further potential for properties such as Amari Pattaya, OZO North Pattaya, and the newly opened Amari Bangsaen, located approximately 85 kilometres southeast of Bangkok and close to Pattaya. Similarly, Khao Lak, in Phang Nga Province north of Phuket, represents a promising market for Amari Vogue Krabi, located nearby in Krabi Province. This reflects rising interest in secondary Thai destinations.

The upcoming activities in Japan aim to further strengthen the profile of ONYX’s established key properties while also exploring opportunities to tailor offerings at emerging destinations, meeting the evolving needs of the Japanese market and deepening engagement with the travel trade.

Further enhancing ONYX’s strong portfolio and proactive efforts, robust air connectivity between Thailand and Japan - including direct flights from Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka - enhances travel convenience, supporting frequent visits by both leisure and business travellers, as well as long-stay visitors.

As part of ONYX Hospitality Group’s strategic growth, the upcoming Japan sales mission will highlight properties under the newly established ONYX Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ONYXRT). This REIT was set up through a filing with Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission and initially includes four high-performing leasehold properties: Amari Bangkok, Amari Pattaya, OZO Pattaya, and OZO Phuket - all demonstrating strong average occupancy rates above 80%. Featuring ONYXRT properties in the Japan sales mission underlines the Group’s integrated approach, combining operational excellence with asset optimisation to maximise value across its portfolio.

The sales mission reinforces ONYX Hospitality Group’s long-term commitment to the Japanese market by strengthening strategic relationships with leading wholesalers, OTAs, and retail agencies. It will highlight ONYX’s commitment to aligning its offerings with the evolving preferences of Japanese travellers, while gathering valuable market insights to inform future product and marketing development. By maintaining a consistent and engaged presence, ONYX aims to secure sustainable growth and deepen its footprint in this important market over the years to come.

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group please visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com