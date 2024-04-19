$!Over 3500 Participants Gather at the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024 (DELF 2024)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - The annual Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2024 (DELF 2024), organised by Cyberport concluded successfully yesterday. The three-day event featured rich programmes including industry forums, experiential zones, workshops, and competitions, attracting over 3,500 participants from both local and international regions, and garnered more than 280,000 views in total. Focusing on the theme “Imaginary Fairground: AI-Powered Entertainment in the Web 3.0 Era”, the forum brought together over 60 international and local industry leaders and celebrity speakers to discuss with the industry the transformative potential of AI and Web 3.0 technologies in shaping the future of digital entertainment, as well as the development of arts, education, sports, lifestyle, and more. On site, there were nearly 50 interactive experiences centred on four themes: “Smart Lifestyle”, “Robotics”, “Sports & Gaming”, and “Culture & Arts”, enabling visitors of all ages to personally experience the fun of integrating digital technology with entertainment and smart living. Multiple themed workshops were also open to the public, providing opportunities to explore and learn about AI scriptwriting, music mixing, and robot programming, and to experience flight simulation and drone operation.

Cyberport is dedicated to nurturing tech talent, and one of the highlights of this year’s DELF was the AI Everywhere Robotics Esports Invitational 2024, organised by the University of Hong Kong, Intel, and CETIC. The robots on the field were all assembled and programmed by the students themselves, allowing the robots to demonstrate their “footwork” on the competition field. At the same time, the student-programmed drone swarm flying performance, showcased the creative outcomes of young people in learning swarm programming, and designing flight formations and patterns.

The event also offered immersive experiences, including a VR-supported exploration of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the sports game “Dynamic Martial World,“ the sports training game “REZZIL SKILLSHOT”, the racing simulation game “Rev to Vertex”, the virtual flight experience “ICAROS Home”, the cultural experience “The Van Gogh DigiVillage”, and the AR adventure “Mystic Metal Mystery”, among others. These fun and interactive activities provide the public with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the virtual worlds created by Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), gaining a deeper understanding of the practical application of innovative technologies in the entertainment sector.

Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, said, “As Hong Kong’s digital technology flagship, Cyberport is committed to injecting new impetus into the development of the digital economy and smart city through innovation and technology. Cyberport has successfully organised 17 editions of the international Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, aimed at driving the innovative development of the digital entertainment industry and smart living. This year’s forum continues to bring together industry leaders to discuss how to unleash the potential of Web 3.0 and the huge opportunities brought by AI, leveraging technology to enhance the quality of life for individuals. We are glad to see the support from the industry and the community, who have come to explore the many applications and enjoy the combination of innovative technologies with digital entertainment.”

Warren Cho, World Wide Azure Gaming Vertical Leader at Microsoft, stated in his keynote speech on the profound impact of AI on the gaming and entertainment industries. “How can we compete if you are mid-sized or indie game developers? It is very difficult. But thanks to AI, now game development has became democratized. Now you could get a similar set of tools and support that the big studios have.”

During the forum at parallel tracks, Dr Peter Ng, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computing and Rehabilitation Sciences at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, said “Talent cultivation is a key to technological progress. In DELF 2024, we had the opportunity to engage with technological talents and innovative technology demonstrations. PolyU has been recognised as The Best University for Blockchain in the world. Our teaching approach emphasises practical learning, fostering students’ innovative thinking to nurture more talents for the Web3.0 technology industry.”

Various exhibitors with cutting-edge technologies have gathered at the DELF 2024 Experience Zone. Among them, Felix Shang, Director of Asia-Pacific at Unitree Robotics, said, “DELF provides us with an ideal interactive platform, allowing the public to gain in-depth insights into the potential applications of AI robotics technology across various industries. Moreover, it offers us valuable opportunities to expand into the international markets, further enhancing our brand influence.”

Besides, Edward Eremyan, CEO & Founder, TELEPORT Immersive Limited said, “As a startup at Cyberport, participating in DELF enables us to engage with numerous industry peers, exploring business opportunities across different sectors. Additionally, it allows us to directly showcase the results of combining AI with art to the public, providing innovative experiences and deepening societal understanding of the potential for AI development.

This year’s DELF continued with the “Play-to-Earn” activity from previous years, where the public could redeem more than 300 fabulous prizes with the points they earned after completing tasks at 30 digital entertainment experience booths. These prizes included gaming laptop, cameras, speakers, game consoles, movie tickets, and dining and leisure vouchers, allowing participants to learn while having fun and exploring new technologies.

Concurrently, DELF 2024 hosted the “Elderly eSport Tournament & Experience Day”. Cyberport has been organising e-sports experience activities for the elderly since 2018, with the aim of encouraging seniors to participate in e-sports, improving their physical and mental health, as well as promoting intergenerational interaction. The “NEXX Digital Entertainment Leader Awards” ceremony was held on the closing day of DELF 2024. The award recognised outstanding content creators who have successfully leveraged AI innovation and creativity in areas such as AIGC, interactive media, immersive technology, digital content, gaming, digital art, and music.

For high-resolution photos, please download via this link.