TOKYO: Fifty-three people in Tokyo suspected of suffering heatstroke, were sent to the hospital as of 3 pm local time on Monday, the Tokyo Fire Department said, reported Xinhua.

According to the fire department, the age of the people ranged from 13 to 93, with one woman in her 80s in serious condition.

The fire department urged people to take thorough precautions amid the hot weather, such as drinking water frequently and using air conditioners. - Bernama, Xinhua