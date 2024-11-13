Pacific Neighbors: Celebrating ties between two ancient civilizations

LIMA, PERU / CHENGDU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 - All this week, Peru is hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Meetings in Lima.

There is also an exhibit about the connections between China and Peru - two ancient civilizations that, despite their distance, share striking cultural similarities, a link that transcends both time and space.

In the heart of Lima, archaeologists are uncovering the secrets of Huaca Pucllana, a 1,500-year-old ceremonial site.

Nature, especially the sea, holds a central place in Peru’s pre-Inca cultures.

“Andean rituals often honor nature, and here in Lima, we see more marine symbols due to our proximity to the sea. Striking a shark’s head with a stone was an offering to the gods,“ says archaeologist Gladys Paz Flores.

This tribute to nature is etched into the architecture itself, with each hand-molded brick forming a ceremonial center resilient to centuries of earthquakes.

“We have so much to learn from our ancestors,“ says Paz. “In today’s world, we should care for our homes and embrace our responsibility to humanity.”