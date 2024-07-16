Phu Quoc named world’s second best island in the world

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - The World’s Best Awards 2024 by renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure has named the “surprise factor” Phu Quoc of Viet Nam as the 2nd best island in the world, after the Maldives.

A rising star on the global tourism map

In addition to naming the most incredible cities and hotels across the globe, the World’s Best Awards 2024 has a category for honouring islands worldwide. According to Travel + Leisure, these destinations promise visitors a heavenly retreat with pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.

186,000 readers worldwide voted based on natural experiences, beaches, local cuisine, human factor and value offered to visitors. As the biggest surprise on the list, Phu Quoc is the only Vietnamese destination to make the list, scoring 94.41 points, just over one point behind the first-place Maldives and surpassing Bali (Indonesia) - which ranked 3rd with 93.26 points.

“The top three winners included two destinations that need little introduction: The Maldives (first) and Bali (third). But sneaking in at number two is the under-the-radar Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc,“ noted Travel + Leisure.

While some islands in Southeast Asia are developing rapidly, Phu Quoc’s preservation of its untouched and tranquil nature has put it not only the list, but nearly at the top of the world.

International tourists, especially those from temperate countries, including South Korea, Europe fall in love with Phu Quoc due to its wonderful nature, with a mild climate, warm sunshine year-round, rolling mountains and vast seas with 28 large and small islands and 150km of coastline. Many beaches, including Bai Kem and Bai Sao, whose beauty changes throughout four seasons, have been internationally recognised.

However, this does not mean Phu Quoc lacks unique experiences or luxurious amenities. New World Phu Quoc - a resort invested by Sun Group - was honoured in the top 100 best hotels in the world. In the list, it is one of only two Vietnamese representatives in this prestige guide.

Located by the beautiful Bai Kem with white creamy sand, the resort is a tranquil hideaway with stunning ocean views, lush tropical gardens and luxurious villas.