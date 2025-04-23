HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Peking University Third Hospital (PUTH) have joined hands to establish the “Medicine-Engineering Collaborative Innovation Research Laboratory”, guided by the shared vision of “interdisciplinary medicine-engineering”. In alignment with the national strategy of “medical-engineering collaborative innovation,“ the two institutions aim to drive practical innovation in the field of smart healthcare. The unveiling ceremony of the joint laboratory took place on 17 April in Beijing, marking a significant milestone in deepening collaboration between two leading institutions in the fields of medicine and engineering.

PolyU and PUTH held a joint unveiling ceremony today in Beijing to mark the establishment of the Joint Laboratory for Medical-Engineering Innovation.

The ceremony was held in the Surgical Building Conference Hall of PUTH and officiated by Prof. Wing-tak WONG, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU; Prof. H.C. Man, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of PolyU; Prof. FU Wei, PUTH President, Prof. SHEN Ning, PUTH Vice President and Prof. YUAN Chunhui, Director of the Department of General Surgery of PUTH. The event was witnessed by academic leaders and students from various disciplines, including advanced materials, aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering, and artificial intelligence. The launch and signing ceremony for the laboratory’s three-year scientific research plan also took place at the same occasion.

Prof. Fu Wei, PUTH President, remarked that medicine-engineering collaborative innovation is a driving force behind modern medical advancements. He expressed hope that this collaboration would accelerate the alignment between clinical needs and engineering solutions, promote the rapid translation of innovations, and make a profound impact on the quality of medical technologies.

Prof. Wing-tak Wong, Deputy President and Provost of PolyU, said that PolyU has a solid foundation in healthcare education and a wealth of experience in nurturing medical professionals. He expressed his hope that the establishment of the Joint Laboratory would further leverage PolyU’s strengths in medicine-engineering integration and facilitate collaboration with PUTH to advance medical technology and benefit society at large.

On the same day, the PolyU delegation visited PUTH’s Medical Animal Experimentation Centre and Clinical Teaching Centre to gain an in-depth understanding of its clinical teaching and research facilities. The two institutions also engaged in exchanges on topics such as surgical navigation, virtual reality simulation training, and biomaterials compatibility. The PolyU delegation also visited the campus of Peking University Health Science Center, touring the Peking University Medical Museum to appreciate the mastery of medical pioneers and the evolution of modern medicine in our Nation.

PolyU has extensive experience and a solid foundation in health science education and research. Over the past 40 years, in support of the development of the local healthcare system, PolyU has nurtured over 50,000 allied healthcare professionals in various disciplines, including medical laboratory science, medical imaging, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, nursing, optometry, prosthetics and orthotics, and speech therapy.

In addition to its collaboration with PUTH, PolyU has established partnerships with several universities in mainland China, and is actively preparing for the establishment of the third medical school in Hong Kong to meet the high demand for quality healthcare services in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

