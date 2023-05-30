Proposing New Food Lifestyles*1 Ajinomoto Co. Launches New Brand Atlr.72™ (Atelier Seven Two) to Start a Green Food Business from Singapore

TOKYO, JAPAN - 8 August 2024 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (”Ajinomoto Co.”) will embark on a new food business starting from Singapore, with the launch of the new brand Atlr.72™ (Atelier Seven Two) proposing new food lifestyles that incorporate the blessings and beauty of nature in everyday eating occasions while actively utilizing environmentally-conscious ingredients (plant-based, cell-based, microbial-based, etc.) through its Green Food business. The first phase of the launch will be a limited-period sale of mooncakes using the air-based protein Solein® at Takashimaya in Singapore from Monday, August 12, 2024.

The concept of Atlr.72™ is based on the 72 microseasons*3 of the traditional Japanese calendar. In ancient times, people sensed the subtle changing of the seasons from the appearance of birds, insects, plants, and the weather, which provided them with daily pleasures. By incorporating the blessings and beauty of nature that introduce more color to our lives to develop environmentally conscious products based on this brand, Ajinomoto Co. aims to propose new food lifestyles that nurture the deep reverence for nature among today’s consumers. In the hope of building stronger bonds between people and nature for the sake of their loved ones and the generations of tomorrow, the company will disseminate information through SNS, etc. together with product development, targeting couples in their 30s to 40s bringing up children, and people of Generation Z who are deeply concerned about environmental issues and have the ability to communicate effectively.

*3 The year was divided into four seasons, 24 solar terms, and 72 microseasons. The distinctive feature of the 72 microseasons is that they constitute a calendar that highlights detailed changes in nature, expressing the seasons through the appearance of natural phenomena such as birds, flowers, and the weather.

The first two products to be sold under this brand are “Atlr.72™ Flowering Mooncake” and “Atlr.72™ Ice Cream Sandwich”, for which pop-up stores will be opened at two of the largest commercial facilities in Singapore (Takashimaya from August 12 and One Holland Village from August 30.) Solein® are used as an ingredient for both products.