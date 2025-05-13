SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 – Prudential Singapore (”Prudential”) has set a new benchmark in the financial services industry, with 13 of its agency leaders receiving the 2025 Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Culture of Excellence (COE) Awards, out of a global pool of 33 winners. With more than a third of the award recipients, Prudential topped the table with the highest number of MDRT COE winners this year.

Recognised as a global premier association, MDRT members exemplify international standards of excellence in the life insurance and financial services industry. The MDRT COE Awards celebrate the global standard of financial services leadership and honour agency leaders who produce the best results across six criteria[1] or areas of agency management: production, retention, recruitment, persistency, whole person, and MDRT/MDRT Academy membership.

Prudential offers its financial representatives a strong in-house MDRT support programme that nurtures qualifiers through mentorship programmes, study groups, and participation in regional and industry-led MDRT events.

Mr Rom Lee, Chief Agency Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: “We are pleased to celebrate our largest ever cohort of MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards winners. This speaks to Prudential Singapore’s strong MDRT culture of sharing, where agency leaders engage in a collaborative exchange of their professional journeys and knowledge with others from across our wider agency force. We believe that through such sharing, we can together drive overall company growth and improved customer experiences.

“I would also like to commend the dedication and hard work of our 13 MDRT COE agency leaders who set the bar high. They lead by example whether it’s by training their teams, giving back to our wider agency force through sharing of knowledge or contributing to our wider society through community engagement. With their strong leadership, our financial representatives will continue to provide the highest level of service and support to our customers.”

Five Prudential agency leaders hit a milestone by winning the award for three consecutive years. Among them is Mr Bryan Phang, Financial Services Director, Prudential Singapore, who is the only three-time Diamond category awardee globally, having met five out of six criteria for the Awards.

Said Mr Phang: “Receiving the MDRT Culture of Excellence Awards was only possible with the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We emphasise a strong culture of growth, learning and giving back, to ensure our financial representatives achieve high performance and develop as professionals. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence, inspiring others in the industry to do the same, and to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

Agency leaders awarded the MDRT Culture of Excellence include: