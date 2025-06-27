RCEP expo in Linyi boosts trade, cooperation and development

LINYI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - The 4th RCEP (Shandong) Import Expo, which kicked off on June 27 in Linyi, Shandong province. The ongoing expo features 348 participating enterprises from 66 countries and regions such as Cambodia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.

With a total exhibition area of 35,000 square meters and 1,200 international standard booths, the event attracted 15,000 visitors on its opening day. Notable participants include 179 companies from the RCEP region, 51 countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and various international associations, fostering efficient business connections on a global scale.

The expo also introduces new segments like the smart technology zone and multinational corporations area, highlighting leading tech firms such as Tesla and Unitree Robotics, which produces humanoid robots, alongside Global Fortune 500 companies like CP Group and Amazon. This platform serves as a nexus for unveiling the latest industry trends and showcasing advanced manufacturing capabilities worldwide.

“I’ve been really impressed by Linyi’s business environment and especially its logistics system — it’s very advanced. Under the RCEP framework, I think Linyi has a lot of potential to serve as a key link between China and Southeast Asia,“ said Princess Norodom Jenna, member of the Cambodian Royal Family, during the ongoing expo.

“I hope to see more collaboration between Linyi and Cambodia, especially in areas like specialty trade and e-commerce. It would be great to bring more Cambodian products here to Linyi, and at the same time, help Linyi’s goods reach Cambodia through the BRI,“ added Princess Jenna.

“Linyi boasts well-developed infrastructure, leaving a lasting impression with its high-quality roads and buildings. Known for its excellent logistics system, Linyi offers picturesque scenery and warm hospitality. Attending the exhibition today, I’ve brought our East Malaysian products including bird’s nest, pepper, and palm sugar,“ said Tan Kai, chairman of the Padawan Municipal Council and mayor of Padawan in Malaysia.

He added that this expo showcases an incredible population diversity, with a vast number of booths creating a bustling atmosphere.

In recent years, Linyi has enjoyed strong economic growth alongside RCEP member states. According to official statistics, in 2024, the city’s trade with RCEP member countries amounted to 78.65 billion yuan ($10.95 billion), an increase of 9.7 percent year-on-year, accounting for 46.5 percent of the city’s total imports and exports.

