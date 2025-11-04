$!Results of the ixCrypto Index Series Quarterly Review (2025 Q1)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2025 - Today, IX Asia Indexes announced the 2025 1st quarter review of ixCrypto Index Series. The constituent changes will be effective on 18th April 2025 (Friday) (”the effective date”). The results of the constituent review and exchange review are as follows:

1. Constituent Review – ixCrypto Index Series

1.1 ixCrypto Index (”IXCI”)

The number of constituents will decrease to 18 constituents with 1 addition and 2 deletions.

Addition

1. Hedera

Deletions

1. Pepe

2. Near Protocol

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 83.10%*, while the 90-day-average volume is 74.47%* (excluding stable coin which has 6.65% of the total crypto universe). The constituents change above and recapping at 40% will be effective on 18 April 2025 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalization from USD2.89tn to USD3.14tn (+8.65%)#, and a decrease in the daily volume from USD152.20bn to USD122.17bn (-19.73%)#. Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price has decreased by 11.13% since the last review.

1.2. ixCrypto Portfolio Indexes

1.2.1 ixCrypto 5 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW5”) and ixCrypto 5 Square Root Index (”IXSR5”)

Additions

No addition

Deletions

No deletion

1.2.2 ixCrypto 10 Equal Weight Index (”IXEW10”) and ixCrypto 10 Square Root Index (”IXSR10”).

Additions

1. Chainlink

2. Stellar

Deletions

1. Toncoin

2. Shiba Inu

1.2.3 ixCrypto Altcoin 10 EW Index (”IXAEW10”) and ixCrypto Altcoin 10 SR Index (”IXASR10”).

Additions

1. Stellar

2. Sui

Deletions

1. Toncoin

2. Shiba Inu

1.3. ixCrypto BTC/ETH Indexes

As of 31st March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IX Bitcoin Index (IXBI) and IX Ethereum Index (IXEI) in ixCrypto BTC/ETH 5050 Index (”IX5050”) was 56.20%/43.80% respectively, a change from 43.69%/56.31% from 31st December 2024. The weight of IXBI & IXEI within IX5050 will be adjusted back to approximately 50%/50% respectively (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices), at the effective date.

As of 31st March 2025, the market capitalization represented by the two indexes IXBI and IXEI in ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional Index (”IXPI”) was 56.20%/43.80% respectively.

The new weight of IXBI and IXEI within the IXPI will be adjusted back to approximately 88.23/11.77% (estimated using 31st March 2025 prices) to restore their relative weight in the cryptocurrencies market at the effective date.

2. Constituent Review- IX Digital Asset Industry Index Series

2.1 ixCrypto Stablecoin Index

The number of constituents will decrease to 4 with no addition and 1 deletion. Stablecoin comprises 6.65% of the total crypto universe, and ixCrypto Stablecoin Index covers around 98.64% of the 90-day average market capitalization in stablecoin universe.

Addition

No addition

Deletion

1. First Digital USD

2.2 ixCrypto Infrastructure Index

The number of constituents will remain unchanged at 23 with no addition and no deletion.

Additions

No addition

Deletion

No deletion

3. Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, 8 exchanges passed the review process, which are as follows:

1. Binance

2. Bybit

3. Coinbase Advanced

4. OKEX

5. Gate.io

6. Bitrue

7. Bitget

8. Whitebit

Removed Exchanges

1. Upbit

2. DigiFinex

The selected 8 exchanges will be taken to generate each of the fair average prices for the IX Aaia indexes’ constituents. The exchange review covers volume rankings, exchange background checking, founders’ background checking, USD/USDT/USDC/BTC pairs coverage, overconcentration rules, exchange API coverage checking and stability etc for an exchange.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto index, including their constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*Exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict-of-interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)

#As of 31st March 2025, based on past 90 days average