Tenchijin to Share Expertise in Satellite Data Applications at Penang Slush’D 2025

PENANG, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator based in Tokyo, will participate as a featured speaker at Penang Slush’D 2025, taking place from May 19-21, 2025, in Georgetown, Penang, Malaysia. The event is a regional edition of Slush Finland, one of the world’s largest startup events.

Yohei Nishiyama, Executive Officer and Business Development Manager, who leads new business development and global expansion initiatives, will represent Tenchijin to discuss “The Frontier of Satellite Data Applications.”

About Penang Slush’D 2025

Penang Slush’D 2025 is an international tech event that brings together startup entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. The event’s theme, “Between Worlds” focuses on exploring opportunities to build new connections while overcoming divisions.

Session Details:

• Title: “From Space to Solutions: The Practical Uses of Satellite Data”

• Date: May 20, 2025 (Day 2) 15:15-15:45 (Local Time)

• Venue: Impact Stage @ Loft29

Tenchijin maintains an office in Malaysia and recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia for collaborative research on infrastructure assessment and renewable energy site selection using AI technology and satellite data. Through this speaking engagement at Penang Slush’D 2025, the company aims to showcase the potential of satellite data solutions globally while accelerating its business expansion and partnerships in Southeast Asia and beyond.

https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenchijin/

https://x.com/tenchijin_pr

https://www.facebook.com/tenchijin.pr

Hashtag: #Tenchijin #PenangSlushD #Space #SatelliteTechnology #WaterLeakage #Innovation #AITechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.