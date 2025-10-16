The Aspen Tree The Foresitas Unveils World-Class All-in-One Senior Living Community with Residences, Wellness Clubhouse, and Health & Brain Center

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 – The Aspen Tree The Forestias has officially launched as a holistic residential community under “Aging-in-Place” concept, blending nature-inspired living with international-standard residences and wellness services for lifelong well-being.

Located within The Forestias on Bangna–Trad Road in Thailand, 157-acre mixed-use development dedicates over half its area to lush green space. The Aspen Tree spans 9 acres with 290 residences surrounded by nature, each supported by professional care services to ensure safety, comfort, and happiness at every stage of life.

Designed as a “Holistic Health Care Community for Lifelong Well-Being,“ The Aspen Tree integrates nature, modern living, and personalized healthcare to enhance both physical and emotional quality of life. The community enables seniors to live independently while enjoying recreation, social connection, and peace of mind in a secure, nurturing environment.

Its healthcare philosophy centers on preventive care and brain health, in collaboration with Baycrest Global Solutions (Canada), a world leader in senior wellness and brain health with more than 105 years of expertise. This partnership brings international healthcare standards and evidence-based practices to Thailand’s senior living sector.

The Aspen Tree features three core components:

1. Residences – Built with Aging-in-Place and Universal Design principles, offering step-free layouts, non-slip flooring, motion sensors, and 24-hour emergency systems.

2. Wellness Clubhouse – A 6,000 sq.m. lifestyle and wellness hub with swimming pools, fitness and yoga studios, golf simulator, library, café, spa, craft studio, and therapeutic gardens.

3. Health & Brain Center (HBC) – A specialized medical and rehabilitation center managed by Baycrest, providing preventive and restorative care through Geriatric Medicine, Rehabilitation, Memory and Brain Clinics, Day Care, and Long-Term Care.

Residents are supported by multidisciplinary care teams—including physicians, therapists, nutritionists, and Care Angels—who deliver personalized health programs and 24-hour emergency assistance. Additional services include weekly housekeeping and daily breakfast at the GoodWell Restaurant.

Beyond healthcare, The Aspen Tree nurtures a meaningful lifestyle rooted in nature, with shared spaces for art, relaxation, and social engagement. Inspired by flowers and butterflies symbols of renewal and vitality, the community reflects a place where residents continue to thrive.

Certified by American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) and aligned with WELL Building Standard, The Aspen Tree The Forestias embodies sustainability, safety, and holistic well-being—setting a new benchmark for senior living in Thailand.

For more information, visit https://mqdc.com/aspentree.

