$!The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival Citizens Experience Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese Medicine Pill-Rolling Balancing Chinese Culture and Entertainment

Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle Together

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 -The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival will be held on September 21-22, 2024, Saturday and Sunday, at the Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre Piazza. Through a series of exciting activities, citizens will learn more about Traditional Chinese Medicine and its National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage while experiencing traditional medicine-making techniques, including hands-on traditional medicine pill-rolling! Tong Ren Tang also extends blessings of health to the public through its Baizi Cabinet, symbolizing a shared embrace of a healthy lifestyle. A crowd of citizens gathered to witness the start of The Beijing Tong Ren Tang Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Carnival, creating a lively atmosphere. The opening ceremony was officiated by several distinguished guests, including Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprise Association, Mr. Yim Kong, JP, Legislative Council Member, Mr. Wang Chi, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., Mr. Yi Li, General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd., marking the beginning of the carnival. This also signals the upcoming 9th series of activities titled “Tong Ren Cares Prevention of Stroke,“ which includes health seminars and free medical consultations.

Mr. Tsang Yok-sing, Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. expressed during his speech: “I can say that I have been an old friend of Beijing Tong Ren Tang. Over the years, as a friend and a citizen, I have witnessed my friend’s growth and achievements, as well as the company’s efforts to share the benefits of development with the public. Beijing Tong Ren Tang is not only preserving Traditional Chinese Medicine culture and health but also upholding the traditional virtues of humanity and the social advocacy of public welfare and charity in Hong Kong.” He also shared that he had an eye surgery, “I am feeling much better after switching to Traditional Chinese Medicine. Chinese Medicine always treats the root cause, and is very efficient.” Mr. Zeng Shendian, Vice President of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprise Association stated: “Beijing Tong Ren Tang integrates its development with the well-being of citizens, using bright and unique approaches to promote a healthy lifestyle to the public. It has provided care and support to tens of thousands of elderly people, reflecting the responsibilities and commitment of a pharmaceutical, health, and Chinese enterprise.” Mr. Wang Chi, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co., Ltd. said: “The reason we are holding a carnival themed around Traditional Chinese Medicine culture this year, is to promote a health concept as advocates and contributors of a Chinese healthy lifestyle—because health leads to happiness, and by learning to be happy can one be healthier. Tong Ren Tang always hopes to ensure the health of more citizens through high-quality products and services.” The highlight of the day featured Master Wang Bo Wei, a representative inheritor of the “An Gong Niu Huang Wan Production Technique,“ demonstrating the pill-rolling process! This important step in Traditional Chinese Medicine production opened the eyes of citizens, showcasing Tong Ren Tang’s rigorous standards in medicine-making. Bronze boy, ambassador for Hong Kong Beijing Tong Ren Tang, adheres to the mission of promoting Traditional Chinese Medicine culture. Bronze boy will be shuttling through several key exhibits, including the “Beijing Tong Ren Tang Historical Culture Zone”, “Chinese Medicine Culture Corridor”, and “Traditional Medicine Ball-Making Experience Workshop”, showcasing images and information from Tong Ren Tang’s 355-year history, as well as related content on National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Traditional Chinese Medicine.