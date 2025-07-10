UNHCR and LOJEL Join Forces to Launch The Simplest Act: A Global Campaign Celebrating Simple Gestures That Make a Difference

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 - LOJEL, the global brand that offers modern luggage and everyday carry products, announces a new partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with The Simplest Act campaign. This collaboration highlights how even the smallest gestures can help restore dignity, hope, and agency to displaced people.

At the heart of this initiative is the launch of a special edition, handmade bracelet crafted by forcibly displaced artisans in South Sudan—a simple object with a powerful meaning.

Crafted by hand. Worn with purpose.

Designed in collaboration with UNHCR and MADE51, a global initiative brought to life by UNHCR that brings traditional skills and heritage of forcibly displaced persons to the world, LOJEL is proud to introduce The Simplest Act - With Refugees Bracelet. Made by displaced artisans living in South Sudan, the bracelet features a beaded band and an engraved metal emblem, with every detail speaking to intentionality and care. It is not a fashion item, but a quiet statement of solidarity—a reminder that empathy can be carried with us, worn openly, and shared.

Proceeds from every bracelet go directly to supporting UNHCR’s work with displaced communities living in South Sudan.