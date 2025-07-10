UNHCR and LOJEL Join Forces to Launch The Simplest Act: A Global Campaign Celebrating Simple Gestures That Make a Difference

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2025 - LOJEL, the global brand that offers modern luggage and everyday carry products, announces a new partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, with The Simplest Act campaign. This collaboration highlights how even the smallest gestures can help restore dignity, hope, and agency to displaced people.
At the heart of this initiative is the launch of a special edition, handmade bracelet crafted by forcibly displaced artisans in South Sudan—a simple object with a powerful meaning.
Crafted by hand. Worn with purpose.
Designed in collaboration with UNHCR and MADE51, a global initiative brought to life by UNHCR that brings traditional skills and heritage of forcibly displaced persons to the world, LOJEL is proud to introduce The Simplest Act - With Refugees Bracelet. Made by displaced artisans living in South Sudan, the bracelet features a beaded band and an engraved metal emblem, with every detail speaking to intentionality and care. It is not a fashion item, but a quiet statement of solidarity—a reminder that empathy can be carried with us, worn openly, and shared.
Proceeds from every bracelet go directly to supporting UNHCR’s work with displaced communities living in South Sudan.
A Shared Belief in Human Dignity
LOJEL’s steps towards community empowerment make this collaboration a natural evolution of its sustainability initiatives. The brand works with local organizations to donate suitcases for displaced communities across Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. Every Simplest Act - With Refugees Bracelet contributes to a cycle of support that provides essentials like clean water, shelter, and education to South Sudan’s forcibly displaced community.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, works around the world to protect people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution. Their mission is to safeguard rights, offer critical support, & help displaced communities rebuild with dignity.
MADE51 is an initiative of UNHCR that gives people forced to flee their homes the opportunity to use their skills and heritage to build brighter futures
“Working with the UNHCR has allowed us to turn our values into real support for the displaced people in South Sudan,“ said Dipti Paryani, Sustainability Manager at LOJEL. “In an era where traveling for leisure is commonplace, we cannot forget or neglect those for whom freedom of movement is a necessity for survival.”
The Simplest Act Bracelet will be available now at select LOJEL retail locations and through lojel.com.
Product Availability:
Stores:
Hong Kong
Fashion Walk: 2-4 Kingston Street, Causeway Bay
K11 MUSEA: Shop 353, 3F, K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui
The One: GA06, The One, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
LCX: Kiosk 20A & B, LCX, Level 3, Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
The Wai: Shop 428A, 4/F, 18 Che Kung Miu Road, Tai Wai
YOHO Mall: Shop 2005, 2/F, 9 Long Yat Road, Yuen Long
Tuen Mun Town Plaza: Block 4, Phase 1, Kiosk 2, 2/F, 1 Tuen Shun Street, Tuen Mun
Montreal
Royalmount: 1205, 5050 Côte de Liesse, Ville Mont-Royal, QC H4P 0C9
Vancouver
2183 W 4th Ave Vancouver, BC V6K 1N7 Canada
Eshop: lojel.com
